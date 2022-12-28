Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
Lima News
Bluffton falls to conference foe Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Bluffton University men’s basketball team dropped a 93-50 decision Saturday at Anderson. Anderson improved to 6-5 overall with a 4-0 mark in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Bluffton fell to 3-8 and 1-3 in the HCAC. Anderson led from start to finish. A triple...
Lima News
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf rings up 88-61 win against LCC
OTTAWA — Forty-eight points is more than some teams post in a full night. Ottawa-Glandorf ran that up by halftime. O-G press, ran and shot its way to an 88-61 victory against Lima Central Catholic in a boys high school basketball game Friday night at Hermiller Gymnasium. LCC is...
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 30
Bucyrus (2-7, 0-5 N10): Shots 21-49; 3-pt. shots 1-8 (Malachi Bayless); Free throws 10-15; Rebounds 26 (Randy Banks 8); Turnovers 11. Scoring: Blayne Barto 0 4 4, Noah Burke 7 0 14, Kam Lewis 1 2 4, Kavan Combs 2 3 7, Malachi Bayless 5 0 11, Tyrone Mass 1 0 2, Randy Banks 5 1 11.
Lima News
Roundup: Bluffton advances to tourney title game
BLUFFTON — Marek Donaldson connected on eight 3-pointers as part of his 26-point effort in leading the host Pirates to a 70-54 Lewis Family McDonald’s Holiday Tournament boys high school basketball victory Thursday night against Cory-Rawson. Wade Ginther and Kaden Lora had 16 and 11 points respectively also...
Lima News
Rhodes announces dean’s list for part-time students
LIMA — Rhodes State College announced its Dean’s List for part-time students. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in at least six but not more than 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Honored students are: Anna Cotterman, Natalie Anne Freytag,...
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum to induct two more members into Athletic Hall of Fame
ARCANUM — The Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Arcanum High School will host the induction of two Arcanum graduates into the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are: Angie Cates Beckstedt, and Ed Baker. The on-court induction ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the JV Boys Basketball game versus Northridge in the High School Gym. The JV game will begin at 6 p.m. with Varsity to follow.
Celebrating NYE at the Ohio Theatre
LIMA — The Ohio Theatre celebrated a little bit more than just a New Year’s Eve party on Saturday night. “One thing that we learned when we did our dinner theatre production which sold out for the most part, compared to tonight, where we’ve had a lot of people in and out, is that people are looking for more dinner theatre,” said Ohio Theatre co-owner Michael Bouson. “Which is great, because that’s what we hedged our bet on when we bought the theatre.”
Lima News
John Grindrod: For some, the 2022 losses were far more personal
As we head into the start of another year with which we are all blessed, there’s always some accounting to be done as to what we’ve gained and what we’ve lost in the year now in the history books. Now, for most of us, hopefully, those gains...
Lima News
Water line break keeps Kalida kindergarten out Tuesday
KALIDA — A water line break will affect Kalida Elementary students. Kindergarteners at the school will not have class on Tuesday due to the break, which occurred on Wednesday evening. Only kindergarteners are affected because of the damage on that end of the building and the restoration that is...
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
wktn.com
Obituary for Connie (Whitaker) Sharp
A funeral service for Connie Sharp will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Hebert Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Connie...
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers
OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
Lima News
David Trinko: Getting reader opinions on columnists
If you’re going to have breakfast with someone, shouldn’t you have some choice on who it is?. I often hear from readers about how they feel like they’re having breakfast with the columnists in The Lima News. They’ll read their favorite authors while sipping their morning mug of coffee. Some even admit to talking back to the person on the page when they strongly agree or strongly disagree.
Sidney Daily News
New Sidney police chief announced
SIDNEY — Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher has announced Mark McDonough has been selected to be Sidney’s next police chief. McDonough most recently served as the police chief for the village of Whitehouse, Ohio,for a little over 10 years. Prior to that, he was a member of the Bowling Green, Ohio,Police Division for over 20 years.
Lima News
Real Wheels: The Best of Real Wheels
Northwest Ohio is car country. Each Saturday throughout the year, The Lima News has enjoyed spotlighting the many classic cars across the region and sharing the interesting stories behind their owners’ love for the vehicles. Today, we give you The Best of Real Wheels for 2022. GET YOUR CAR...
hometownstations.com
A Lima Councilman is urging people to step up with info on Thursday's homicide
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - A Lima City Councilman is urging the public to share information to help catch the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Lima man Thursday night. Koby Bryant was found dead in a yard with gunshot wounds at a home in the 600 block of E 4th St. just before 10pm Thursday. The detectives handling the case, don’t have any suspects right now. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn says he has been fielding a lot of phone calls after the homicide and he says when this happens in his ward, it hits close to home for him.
wyso.org
Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal. To determine what...
