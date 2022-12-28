ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

13 WHAM

Buffalo's snow removal plan does not include blizzards

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow removal continues in the city days after the blizzard ended, many residents are blaming city leadership for not adequately preparing for the storm. But now the Buffalo Common Council is responding to the criticism. "The snow plan deals with a normal to a rough...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Nearly one week after storm hit, Buffalo neighbors get some relief

Buffalo, N.Y. — The big dig-out in Buffalo continued for the fourth day in a row Thursday. Many neighbors on the city's east side, near the site of the deadly Tops mass shooting in May, had been buried in the snow for several days — but found some relief Thursday as crews cleared snow and the store was stocked with food and drinks.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Local good Samaritan helps Buffalo residents

Gates, N.Y. — A few days ago, a friend had reached out to Justin Ricci and suggested they go to Buffalo, hoping to help anyone impacted by the storm. So, Ricci posted an offer on Facebook to help anyone in Buffalo — and the requests quickly poured in.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Spencerport Rotary Trivia Night - 1/17/23

Spencerport Rotary presents Trivia Night, Tuesday, January 17 at Pinewood Country Club, 1189 Ogden Parma Townline Rd, Spencerport. Part of the proceeds donated to the Dream Factory. Doors open at 5pm. Trivia starts at 6pm. Register your Team of 4 today! Entry fee is only $10 per player/$40 per team.
SPENCERPORT, NY

