Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Year in Review: Top Stories of 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Can you believe another year is coming to an end? It’s been a whirlwind for sure. Come take a walk down memory lane with us as we share our top stories of 2022. It was sure difficult narrowing it down, but after looking through the entire year of great stories, we came to the conclusion that Sweetwater County is a pretty great place to live and we are a community that rises up to help each other in times of need.
sweetwaternow.com
PHOTOS: One Injured in Explosive Fire in Green River Thursday Night
GREEN RIVER — One person was injured after an explosion occurred at a mobile home last night in Green River. The person suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and later had to be flown to a burn unit, according to a statement by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD). The GRFD...
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Storm Warning, Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning and advisory for Sweetwater County. The winter storm warning issued for east Sweetwater County will go into effect at 11 tonight and will go through Monday, January 2 at 11 a.m. Residents can expect heavy and blowing snow with a total of 4-8 inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph during this storm.
sweetwaternow.com
Tiger Talk: Success Comes From Those Around You
Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words. It’s an honor and privilege to be asked to write this article for SweetwaterNOW. I’m humbled and blessed to have experienced the individual 2022 football season that I had.
Comments / 0