Man arrested, charged after kidnapping baby in stolen SUV, Raleigh police say
The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after a baby was kidnapped in a stolen SUV Friday night.
cbs17
Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in North Carolina, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
Police investigating after 4-month-old kidnapped in stolen car, man arrested
Raleigh police are investigating after a four-month-old was kidnapped while in a car that was stolen.
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
WRAL
Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash
A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
Action News Jax
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 5-year-old in North Carolina
WILSON, N.C. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was charged with shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in 2020 in North Carolina. Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Wilson County courtroom. Sessoms was charged with killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Aug. 2020, according to WRAL.
cbs17
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
34-year-old charged with first-degree murder in October killing of 58-year-old in Cumberland County
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office charged Zachary Richardson with first-degree murder in the Oct. 2022 killing of Don Flournoy.
jocoreport.com
18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they got a call about a pedestrian hit on Snow Hill Drive near Torredge Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
cbs17
Have you seen them? Suspects caught on camera kicking a door in, Cumberland County deputies say
EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking the public to help identify two people who were caught on camera committing property crimes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies said the two suspects were caught on security camera...
cbs17
Wayne County death row offender dies of natural causes, NCDPS says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was sentenced to death for his crimes has died of natural causes Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. NCDPS said 51-year-old death row offender Eric Glenn Lane passed away in Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh. Lane...
Man convicted of killing NC 5-year-old sentenced to life in prison, DA’s office confirms
A man accused of killing a five-year-old boy in Wilson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday morning, according to the Wilson County District Attorney's Office.
WITN
Mother of 5-year-old shooting victim reacts to murderer’s sentencing
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms pleaded guilty to the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant back in 2020 after initially pleading not guilty. Hinnant’s mother Bobby Parker said she’s at least glad this chapter is coming to a close. “He didn’t get justice today. We didn’t...
WITN
Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man gets life without parole for killing a 5-year-old neighbor who was riding his bicycle back in 2020. Darrius Sessoms made an Alford plea to first-degree murder in a Wilson County courtroom. An Alford plea is where a defendant agrees there is enough evidence...
cbs17
‘Armed, dangerous’ suspect wanted in Cumberland Co. murder
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man initially wanted for questioning in a murder investigation has been named a suspect by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office continues to ask the public for information to locate him. On Friday, Dec. 23, just before 10 p.m., deputies...
North Carolina mother accused of trying to set child on fire now behind bars, sheriff says
Latisha McDonald, 33, was arrested and placed in the jail Wednesday after being released from a mental health facility after an evaluation, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said.
