Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL

Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash

A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
Action News Jax

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 5-year-old in North Carolina

WILSON, N.C. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was charged with shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in 2020 in North Carolina. Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Wilson County courtroom. Sessoms was charged with killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Aug. 2020, according to WRAL.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wayne County death row offender dies of natural causes, NCDPS says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was sentenced to death for his crimes has died of natural causes Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. NCDPS said 51-year-old death row offender Eric Glenn Lane passed away in Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh. Lane...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

