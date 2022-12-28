Read full article on original website
Related
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in... The post Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers LB Myles Jack Active vs Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have Myles Jack in the lineup for Sunday Night Football.
Ohio State makes top 13 for Georgia defensive lineman
The Buckeyes would have loved to beat Georgia in their backyard, but unfortunately Ohio State fell just short at the stroke of midnight. For recruits, winning or losing one games really doesn’t matter much. As was the case with 2024 Georgia defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler, as he dropped his...
Comments / 0