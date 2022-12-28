Read full article on original website
Ginni Thomas says she wanted Trump admin to challenge 2020 election "until the truth could be found out"
Conservative activist Ginni Thomas spoke about her post-2020 election activity and interactions with Trump officials in her interview with the Jan. 6 committee, according to her testimony, which was made publicly available Friday. Driving the news: Thomas said she hoped that Trump's White House would "challenge the election until the...
Rep.-elect George Santos apologizes for "embellishing" resume
Incoming Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) admitted in two interviews Monday to "embellishing" parts of his resume and said he intends to be sworn in at the start of the new Congress on Jan. 3. Why it matters: Santos has been accused of fabricating his resume that formed a central part...
Incoming Rep. George Santos under investigation after "embellishing" resume
A district attorney in New York is looking into Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) after he admitted to "embellishing" parts of his resume, drawing calls for his resignation. Why it matters: Santos has been accused of fabricating his resume that formed a central part of his campaign as House Republicans prepare to take the majority by a slim margin.
Democrats quietly enter 2023 with momentum at statehouse level
Democrats' unexpected strength in the 2022 midterms extended to state legislatures, where they picked up seats in 21 states and took control of five chambers from the GOP, according to data from Ballotpedia. Why it matters: State legislatures have vast power over abortion laws, voting rules, gun policies and other...
Republican Jewish Coalition blasts Rep.-elect George Santos
The Republican Jewish Coalition disavowed New York congressman-elect George Santos on Tuesday for misrepresenting his heritage, banning him from future events. Why it matters: The Long Island Republican admitted in two interviews Monday to "embellishing" parts of his resume and background after being accused of fabricating multiple aspects of his life during his campaign for the U.S. House — including his Jewish ancestry.
New state laws kick in for abortion, minimum wage, drugs in 2023
Various new state laws will go into effect Sunday, with the start of the new year. The big picture: From minimum wage increases across nearly two dozen states, access to abortion expanded or limited, and the legalization of marijuana and shrooms sales for some, many people will be impacted by a variety of new laws.
New election frontiers shake up 2024 map
The 2024 election will be fought on a very different battlefield than the last one, with old reliably swing states no longer in play — and new ones taking center stage. Why it matters: It's revealing how fast swing states are changing — a vivid crystallization of America's volatile politics.
