Democrats quietly enter 2023 with momentum at statehouse level

Democrats' unexpected strength in the 2022 midterms extended to state legislatures, where they picked up seats in 21 states and took control of five chambers from the GOP, according to data from Ballotpedia. Why it matters: State legislatures have vast power over abortion laws, voting rules, gun policies and other...
Republican Jewish Coalition blasts Rep.-elect George Santos

The Republican Jewish Coalition disavowed New York congressman-elect George Santos on Tuesday for misrepresenting his heritage, banning him from future events. Why it matters: The Long Island Republican admitted in two interviews Monday to "embellishing" parts of his resume and background after being accused of fabricating multiple aspects of his life during his campaign for the U.S. House — including his Jewish ancestry.
New state laws kick in for abortion, minimum wage, drugs in 2023

Various new state laws will go into effect Sunday, with the start of the new year. The big picture: From minimum wage increases across nearly two dozen states, access to abortion expanded or limited, and the legalization of marijuana and shrooms sales for some, many people will be impacted by a variety of new laws.
New election frontiers shake up 2024 map

The 2024 election will be fought on a very different battlefield than the last one, with old reliably swing states no longer in play — and new ones taking center stage. Why it matters: It's revealing how fast swing states are changing — a vivid crystallization of America's volatile politics.
