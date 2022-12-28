ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Father, son in custody following Campbell shooting

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A father and son are in custody for a shooting late Thursday night that left a man in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center. Alexander Mercado, 36, and his son, Alexander Camacho, 19, were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. They are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in municipal court.
CAMPBELL, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall

A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man shot multiple times in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell police say a man was shot multiple times late Thursday night. The incident happened in the 100 block of Jean Street around 10:30 p.m. The man was taken to Mercy Health in Youngstown, where he is in stable condition. Police from Campbell, Struthers and...
CAMPBELL, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
PENN HILLS, PA
WFMJ.com

POLICE: Gunfire leads to SUV shearing pole on South Avenue

A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
WCPO

Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man

CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE

