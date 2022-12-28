Read full article on original website
$1M bond set for Youngstown double homicide suspect
Bond has been set at $1 million for a man accused of a double homicide last week on the West Side.
WYTV.com
Father, son in custody following Campbell shooting
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A father and son are in custody for a shooting late Thursday night that left a man in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center. Alexander Mercado, 36, and his son, Alexander Camacho, 19, were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. They are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in municipal court.
Celebratory gunfire: Don’t do it, police warn
A reminder from police that celebratory gunfire is illegal within Youngstown.
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Man accused of robbery at Niles home
Mahki Crank, 18, is charged with one count of robbery.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall
A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
WYTV.com
Man shot multiple times in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell police say a man was shot multiple times late Thursday night. The incident happened in the 100 block of Jean Street around 10:30 p.m. The man was taken to Mercy Health in Youngstown, where he is in stable condition. Police from Campbell, Struthers and...
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
WFMJ.com
POLICE: Gunfire leads to SUV shearing pole on South Avenue
A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
WCPO
Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man
CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
One dead after apartment fire in Campbell
One person has died after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Campbell early Saturday morning.
whbc.com
Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
Report: Man points gun at woman in Southern Park Mall parking lot
A woman said the driver pointed a gun at her and cocked it back.
Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County
A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county.
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 29, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Over 60 grams of drugs seized after Salem home search
Charges are pending in Columbiana County following a drug bust in Salem.
Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment
An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
Victim identified in Youngstown’s South Side gas station shooting
Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at a Youngstown gas station.
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
