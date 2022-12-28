Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
Related
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (thigh) reportedly inactive for Cowboys Week 17
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) will be inactive for Week 17 on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pollard is still listed as questionable with a thigh injury, but it sounds like the Cowboys have already made up their mind on his status. Ezekiel Elliott should see a heavy workload and Malik Davis will mix in as well. The Titans are expected to rest multiple starters, including Derrick Henry and Malik Willis, so the Cowboys should be able to build an early lead and then close out with their ground game.
NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Brown, Running Back, Shepherd Rams
A balanced runner capable of moving the chains, Brown is more of a between the tackles type who is also a very capable pass-catcher. His versatility allows him to line up in multiple spots, including slot wideout. In addition, he is a dependable hands-catcher. As a runner, Brown doesn’t possess game-breaker speed. However, he does show tremendous patience, along with great vision, allowing his blocks to develop, which helps him sometimes take what appears to be a negative play and convert it into a positive gain. There is no doubt that Brown dominated the DII level of competition and needed to be accounted for on each snap. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for the backend of a roster spot but earning his way via special teams will most likely be his best bet for sticking in the long-term.
NFL Draft Profile: Kelle Sanders, EDGE, Alabama-Birmingham Blazers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Alabama-Birmingham EDGE Kelle Sanders
Commanders place LB Jon Bostic (pectoral) on IR
The Washington Commanders placed linebacker Jon Bostic on injured reserve Friday with the pectoral injury he sustained in last week’s
Big Blue View
Giants-Colts injury report: Xavier McKinney ‘probably not’ going to play on Sunday
Xavier McKinney is back to practice with the New York Giants, but head coach Brian Daboll said McKinney will “probably not” be activated from injured reserve for this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. McKinney has missed seven games since injuring several fingers on his left hand...
Josh Allen on Justin Fields: 'He's a special talent'
Bills quarterback and MVP candidate Josh Allen got his first regular-season look at Justin Fields during the Bears-Bills game on Christmas Eve. Fields didn't rush for an abundance of yards, as he has in past games this season. The Bills kept him to a season-low 11 yards. He also didn't throw the ball prolifically outside of a couple of long balls. Fields finished with 119 yards and one touchdown from the game's first drive.
Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry sit out Cowboys-Titans as Week 17 inactives announced
With two games left to play, the Cowboys and Titans are taking vastly different approaches for their penultimate regular season game. While Dallas is likely locked into the No. 5 seed barring two losses from the Eagles, they’re keeping their starters on the field. For Tennessee it’s a different story. Their season comes down to their Week 18 bout with the Jaguars so they’re benching a majority of their starters before they head to Jacksonville.
Tarik Cohen on Fields: 'He's a crazy talented player'
Tarik Cohen has been out of the league for a while, rehabbing back-to-back injuries from a torn ACL to a torn Achilles he suffered during a workout. He hasn't played since September 2020. But, the former Bear proclaims he is close to making a return to the league. "I'm getting...
Yardbarker
Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game
There were no expectations when the Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Reggie Ragland to the active roster. Injuries hit the LB unit hard, they needed more bodies. Ragland did not take long to prove that he can bring something to this team. "Reggie has a lot of experience at a lot...
NBC Sports
Bosa ranks himself, Raiders' Crosby as NFL's two top rushers
SANTA CLARA -- Nick Bosa knows an outstanding pass rusher when he sees one, and in his estimation, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is about as good as it gets. “I think he’s great,” Bosa said on Friday at his locker inside of Levi’s Stadium. “Yeah, he’s a top rusher in the league, for sure. One of the top.
Comments / 0