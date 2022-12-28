Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
NBC 29 News
Expert offers financial planning advice going into 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, many people are making resolutions about spending and investing. If saving or investing money is your game, we are coming off a very unstable year. Financial Advisor Alex Urpí with Emergent Financial Services says that the best method to save and...
NBC 29 News
LEAP shares home heating advice ahead of next temperature drop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) has some advice ahead of more cold weather. “One of the best ways to prepare for winter and heating your home is to make sure that your heating system is serviced twice a year, and making sure that if you have air filters that they’re changed as often as the manufacturers say.” LEAP Home Energy Analyst Anthony Malabad said.
WHSV
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
WSET
Wholesome Foods expands USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment...
NBC 29 News
Burn survivor celebrates being home for the holidays and sets impressive resolutions for the new year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a long road of recovery for Charlie Anne Xavier, but the Albemarle County mother got to be home Christmas this year. This comes after spending months isolated in the ICU, fighting for her life. “Being here is the most wonderful gift of all,...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health infectious disease expert analyzes holiday COVID-19 wave
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health have been preparing for a spike in COVID-19 cases following holiday gatherings, but so far, experts say the levels of transmission are not as high as they were anticipating. Doctor Bill Petri says there are 19 patients in the medical center with...
cbs19news
Graduate workers say not getting paid, demand UVA take action
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At least two dozen graduate student workers at the University of Virginia say they haven’t been paid their December stipend, and this isn't the first time it's happened. The United Campus Workers Union at UVA is demanding that the administration pay the workers immediately...
cvilletomorrow.org
5 charts to help you understand Charlottesville
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Charlottesville is changing. But how isn’t always so easy to see. This year, we began a project that tells the stories of how things have and haven’t changed in the last decade. It’s called Changing Charlottesville, and it’s 19 stories about 19 neighborhoods using data, history and voices of the community. The series is by Erin O’Hare and Evan Mitchell, with a team behind them editing and checking data. Here’s an introduction.
NBC 29 News
UVA graduate workers frustrated by late payments from university
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is under heat on social media as many graduate student workers are seeing a delay in their paychecks. “This has happened countless times. It’s more widespread this time, which I think is why we were able to you know, create more push around it and create the Twitter storm we did,” graduate worker Laura Ornèe said.
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
NBC 29 News
Mild Start to New Year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns on this New Year’s Day, Sunday. Along with a warming trend that will last through mid-week!. A stronger cold front arrives by Wednesday. This will give the region showers and even a thunderstorm risk. Trending cooler by the end of the week and...
hburgcitizen.com
A lawsuit against the city schools and the fate of an area veterinarian got a lot of buzz in 2022. Here are The Citizen’s most-read stories of the year.
For the first time since the 2019 year-end roundup, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t driving local news, at least in the stories our readers were clicking on the most. In fact, of the top 10 most-read stories on The Citizen in 2022, the word “COVID” appears only in passing, like a black cloud receding into the distance.
NBC 29 News
Piedmont Place unsure of when it will reopen after water main break
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Place in Crozet has been closed temporarily due to a water main break. Jonathan Kauffmann is one of the owners of Crozet Creamery and the founder of Nest Realty. Both businesses saw damage from the break. “On Christmas night, we received a message that there...
cbs19news
New Year's Eve events in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone getting ready to ring in the new year will have plenty of events to choose from in Charlottesville that involve great food, beer, and the company of friends. First, Dairy Market is hosting a New Year’s bash that includes a DJ, a cover band,...
WHSV
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
NBC 29 News
You gotta love it !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver mostly sunny skies and above normal conditions today. The pattern is expected to remain above normal through next week. However, an approaching cold front will bring periods of rain to the region Saturday. New Year’s Day will feature more sunshine and 60s. Have a great and safe day !
