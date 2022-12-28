Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys final injury report for Week 17

The Tennessee Titans are just one day away from their Week 17 primetime showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on “Thursday Night Football”.

Both teams have listed notable names on their injury report throughout the week. Fortunately, today we finally got some clarity as to where each player’s availability is trending for tomorrow’s game.

The hot topic of conversation this week has been the potential that the Titans would sit key players with this game having no impact on their AFC South hopes.

Well, we got our answer on Wednesday, as the Titans have a slew of key players listed as doubtful or out.

Here’s the full final injury reports for both teams.

Titans' final injury report

Cowboys' final injury report