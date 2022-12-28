Read full article on original website
Green River EMS responds to reported explosion in Green River
December 30 – At approximately midnight last night, December 29, Green River Fire Department, along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department, were dispatched to a reported explosion behind the area of McDonald’s in Green River. Upon arrival, first responders found a fully engulfed mobile home...
PHOTOS: One Injured in Explosive Fire in Green River Thursday Night
GREEN RIVER — One person was injured after an explosion occurred at a mobile home last night in Green River. The person suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and later had to be flown to a burn unit, according to a statement by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD). The GRFD...
Winter Storm Warning, Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning and advisory for Sweetwater County. The winter storm warning issued for east Sweetwater County will go into effect at 11 tonight and will go through Monday, January 2 at 11 a.m. Residents can expect heavy and blowing snow with a total of 4-8 inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph during this storm.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs
A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County. According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way...
One fatality, one injured in yesterday’s accident near mm 103
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was one fatality and one injured during yesterday’s accident near milepost 103. The name of the deceased is Betty Abriani, 63, from Wyoming. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane between Dewar Drive and...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 30 – December 31, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
