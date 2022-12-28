Read full article on original website
The North Face Launches 2023 Year of the Rabbit Collection
The North Face has geared up for the upcoming Lunar New Year with a special Year of the Rabbit-themed exploration series. Redesigning the classic ICON collection, key pieces within the collection, including the 1996 Nuptse Jacket and 86 Retro Mountain Jacket are reimagined with print silhouettes of rabbits and appear in new colors. The jackets continue to provide maximum warmth and durability while being lightweight – ideal for explorers going on winter adventures. The jackets are also water-repellent, as well as breathable.
The Best Palace Collaborations of 2022
Barely a week went by without a Palace collaboration in 2022. Despite the London skate brand’s total omnipresence on your social feeds throughout the year, nothing ever felt oversaturated or overdone. Each partnership was full of fresh ideas, with creative direction that took followers to whole new dimensions, visuals...
Prada Enters 2023 With Eighth Time Capsule NFT Drop, Offers Chance to Attend Upcoming Fashion Show
Has announced the latest addition to its Time capsule NFT collection, set to drop on January 5, 2023. The eighth installment in the series, the Time capsule shirt will feature prints designed in 1969 by Italian photographer Enzo Ragazzini. This marks the 37th release in the Time capsule collection, which has seen Prada embrace the Web3 community and offer unique experiences for NFT holders.
JJJJound and BAPE Reconnect for "A Timeless Ape" Capsule
Following a collaboration with PUMA, the archive page turned creative studio JJJJound now links up with BAPE once again for the duo’s second joint project. The star of the show is a new BAPE STA™ colorway which opts for a minimalist aesthetic featuring a 100% calf leather upper in white with signature STA branding in navy. JJJJound logos adorn the heel tabs and insoles while BAPE logos are featured on the monochrome white midsoles. The special-edition pairs come in custom blue BAPE camo packaging featuring gold foil co-branding.
Take an Official Look at the Sean Wotherspoon x adidas Orketro
After being introduced earlier this year, the Orketro has now been reimagined by Sean Wotherspoon of Vintage By Round Two. Wotherspoon utilized his outlook on retro styling for a take on the ’90s-inspired runner for a collaborative collection. Set to arrive in three colorways, the Sean Wotherspoon x adidas...
Needles and Reebok Collide for Beatnik Mocs
Having collaborated once before in 2018 for summer-ready Beatnik sandals, Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and Reebok now come together once again for Beatnik Mocs fit for the colder months. The upcoming pairs arrive in four variations of black and sand-toned suede featuring wavy panels pieced together with exposed stitching. Reebok...
#FR2 and atmos Collide for Monochrome Mihara Yasuhiro Wayne Low Leathers
For its latest project, Ryo Ishikawa‘s streetwear label #FR2 partners with atmos and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro for a pair of special-edition Wayne Low Leathers. Arriving just ahead of the lunar Year of the Rabbit celebrations, the upcoming pairs appear in a patchwork finish combining premium suede, smooth leather, and patent leather.
Malbon Golf Debuts the First Frost Collection
Fresh off of the nautically themed range that it released last week, Malbon Golf has just debuted the First Frost Collection. As the title of the collection suggests, a large portion is geared for frosty mornings on the links, meaning hoodies, sweatpants, pullovers and mock necks to partner alongside polos and shorts.
Celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary With These adidas UltraBOOST 1.0s
New year, same classic model. is kicking off its 2023 run with a roster of UltraBOOST 1.0s that offer a balance of classic looks with fun themes. Joining the previously revealed “Core Black” and “Cloud White” reissues, two colorways celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary are set to launch as adidas rings in the new year.
Here Are the 10 Most Popular Nike SNKRS Launches of 2022
For , 2022 was another action-packed year that saw countless coveted colorways and collaborations launch in a frenzy of limited releases. As a result, the SNKRS app was flooded throughout the year with entries for some of the brand’s most desired pairs, including a record-breaking 3.8 million entries for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha.” Recapping the year, the brand has shared its top 10 most popular releases.
Carhartt WIP x Marni Collaboration Surfaces
Early images of a collaboration between the workwear subdivision Carhartt WIP and Italian fashion house Marni have surfaced. Having introduced workwear suits earlier this year in collaboration with Kunichi Nomura, Carhartt is seen experimenting with elevated forms yet again as the brand works with creative director Francesco Risso for a vibrant mashup.
Jordan Brand Presents "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
In December, various looks at upcoming “Year of the Rabbit” shoes from Jordan Brand surfaced. Now, the Nike subdivision has shared a full preview of the collection with accompanying apparel that complements it. Footwear options are highlighted by the Air Jordan 1 Low OG and Air Jordan 1...
Noah and Vans Reconnect for Suede Chukka Boots
After connecting earlier this summer for a pair of beach-ready Slip Ons, Noah and Vans now reunite for two cozy colorways of Suede Chukka Boots. The collaborative mid-tops feature 100% suede uppers, keeping the ankles warm in the winter, paired with skate-ready rubber outsoles. Modifications to the original silhouette include upgraded cushioning, deeper knurl texture on the toe bumpers, and higher sidewalls on the outsoles for increased durability. Two colorways are available, including “Dark Green” with brown laces and “Tobacco” with bright red laces. Both pairs incorporate debossed NOAH cross logo imprints on the lateral heel counter, checkerboard tags along the collars, metallic eyelets, and red Off the Wall banners on the heel. Extra white laces are also included in the packaging.
Melting Sadness and adidas Present "2023 CNY" Sneaker Pack
To celebrate the upcoming lunar new year, Chinese artist Zhang Quan‘s label Melting Sadness reconnects with. Originals for a footwear pack featuring playful takes on the classic Superstar and ADIMATIC silhouettes. The ADIMATIC takes cues from the traditional “Dragon and Lion Dance,” incorporating bell attachments and lion costume details...
Rumors of a Nike SB Dunk "Heineken 2.0" Have Surfaced
Long before the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” release in 2020, a Heineken theme landed on the SB Dunk Low. In the silhouette’s second year on the market, Nike outfitted the shoe in green, white and red with a Heineken star at the lateral towards the heel. This 2003 release nowadays fetches thousands of dollars in secondhand market sales and may finally be receiving a sequel.
Images of the Rare Nike Air Max 1 "Google" Sample Surface
Following the recent release of the eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy Bodecker,”. we now have images of the extremely rare Nike Air Max 1 “Google” sample. Coming courtesy of sneaker figure SB Collector, the hallowed sneaker is seen in a side-by-side comparison with the eBay-inspired Nike SB collaborative release seen in December.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a Monochromatic "Panda" Makeover
Crafted with leather, the silhouette follows the traditional “Panda” colorway of a white base and contrasting black overlays, while can be found on the panel swoosh, Jumpman tongue logo, embroidered Air Jordan heel emblem and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and black outsole and is tied together with black laces for that clean, monochromatic finish.
Emma Roberts Wore a Bright Pink Velvet Tracksuit with the Comfy Sneakers So Many Celebs Wear
Even Mila Kunis and Gigi Hadid have worn the pair this year They say that everything old is new again, and there's one age-old shoe style that refuses to fade. It's time to dust off those old Chuck Taylors that you bought back in the day, because Emma Roberts is bringing back the classic low-rise Converse sneakers that we all know and love. The American Horror Story alum shared a stylish snap on Instagram recapping her 2022, with the cover photo showing the star wearing a show stopping...
A Google x Nike Air Max 1 Sneaker Sample Appears on Instagram
If you’ve ever wondered what a Google x Nike shoe would look like, a glimpse of an unreleased Air Max 1 is circulating on Instagram. Instagram user @sbcollector shared images today of a Google x Nike Air Max 1 Premium QS sample, which was first spotted by Sneaker Bar Detroit. The images from @sbcollector pair the sample sneaker with the eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low. “eBay vs Google. The new eBay dunk up against the 1 of 1 Google air max 1 sample. Which one are you rooting for?” the caption on the post read. The Google sneaker is executed in...
