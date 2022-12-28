After connecting earlier this summer for a pair of beach-ready Slip Ons, Noah and Vans now reunite for two cozy colorways of Suede Chukka Boots. The collaborative mid-tops feature 100% suede uppers, keeping the ankles warm in the winter, paired with skate-ready rubber outsoles. Modifications to the original silhouette include upgraded cushioning, deeper knurl texture on the toe bumpers, and higher sidewalls on the outsoles for increased durability. Two colorways are available, including “Dark Green” with brown laces and “Tobacco” with bright red laces. Both pairs incorporate debossed NOAH cross logo imprints on the lateral heel counter, checkerboard tags along the collars, metallic eyelets, and red Off the Wall banners on the heel. Extra white laces are also included in the packaging.

1 DAY AGO