ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Vacant shopping centers could be key to solving Florida's housing problems

By Ryan Kruger
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ber9_0jwwO7Uq00

Could boarded-up windows and empty storefronts be a solution to Florida’s affordable housing crunch?

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Joe Trachtenberg, Chairman of the Collier County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.

“I think there are really advantages in using property that’s already been built on because the infrastructure already exists. It’s not like starting with raw land.”

In June 2020, the state enacted a new law that streamlined the complicated process of rezoning commercial and industrial space into residential.

But to date, only one such project has been approved.

St. Petersburg city leaders approved a project to convert a former lumberyard into 264 affordable housing apartments.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo of Naples says the legislature will look for ways to further incentivize local governments to allow this type of rezoning in the spring legislative session.

“Somebody who graduates from law school, who goes to work for the state attorney’s office, their starting salary is $75,000 a year. They can’t afford to live in Miami. They can’t. They can’t afford to live in Naples,” Passidomo said.

Trachtenberg says his organization has encouraged the county board of commissioners to allow rezoning without a public hearing.

However, an ordinance to allow that to happen hasn’t been passed by the board.

“The problem is there are a lot of people in Collier County that haven't accepted the fact that affordable housing, or lack of affordable housing, is in a crisis stage,” Trachtenberg said.

According to housing analysis firm Apartment List, Florida has the highest rate of rental unaffordability in the country.

Comments / 117

Buddy Wolfe
3d ago

these old malls can be turned into affordable condos or apartments without too much effort. plus most were partially paid for by the individual communities.

Reply(6)
26
Guest
3d ago

I believe no new commercial building or retail building should be built until empty buildings are 90% or better occupied..

Reply(6)
41
Amy
3d ago

They built “luxury” apartments at Fox Valley Mall in Naperville where the old Sears was. Although, it is a weird concept; at least the space isn’t sitting empty -I guess. 🤷‍♀️

Reply(7)
15
Related
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $26.9 Million, This Boaters Paradise is One of the Finest Properties in Naples Florida with Quick Access to The Gulf of Mexico

3595 Gin Lane, Naples, Florida is a gated property situated on nearly an acre overlooking Hidden Bay with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, beautifully renovated and reimagined in 2018 with amenities as a private elevator, cherry wood library, double island in kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3595 Gin Lane, please contact Frank Sajtar (Phone: 239-776-8382) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
Outlier Brands

What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva Island

2023: A Happy Renewal Year for Sanibel and Captiva Island. Ribbon Cutting for Sanibel Captiva Island VacationsPhoto bySanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce. Starting January 2, 2023 the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to the public as the recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across Sanibel and Captiva Island. Many reach out to social media for status updates on their favorite local shops, hotels and restaurants, it’s honest to share that there has been much loss. A handful of businesses moved off-island to reopen in the Fort Myers Bell Tower Shops, while others were lucky enough to be able to restore and reopen on the island.
SANIBEL, FL
floridaing.com

Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?

Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

New Florida laws will take effect at the beginning of 2023

TAMPA, Fla. - The new year comes with new laws for Floridians, from expanding lobbying restrictions to disaster assistance, tax season changes and protections for newborns. Florida’s new toll road credit program will go into effect on January 1, 2023, giving Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit to their account.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Division of Emergency Management Led Historic Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) highlight the State of Florida’s groundbreaking emergency response actions taken this year and the Division’s ongoing disaster recovery efforts to support rebuilding and resiliency in impacted communities. “Thanks to the Governor’s leadership,...
FLORIDA STATE
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Health Pros: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Supporting patients and families through every step of their cancer journey. Despite rapid advancements, cancer treatment can be complex and span months and years. That’s why it’s so important for patients to have access to the comprehensive care they need close to home and close to loved ones, without the need to drive long distances or travel out of state.
FLORIDA STATE
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
Toni Koraza

DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022

Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places

Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

DCF Continues to Foster Innovation and Accountability to Strengthen Florida’s Families

Press release from Florida Department of Children and Families. TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Today, Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted the successes accomplished by the Department, praising Governor and First Lady DeSantis for their innovative initiatives, strong leadership, and dedication to the children and families of Florida. These accomplishments include a renewed vision for the Department that focuses on preventative integration across programs, systems, and supports and enhanced crisis intervention services, which will continue to expand in the Governor’s second term.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy