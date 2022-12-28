ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona’s high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year.

Communities near Flagstaff received as much as a foot of snow by midday Wednesday before the storm moved east and out of the state. Travel was slow on major roadways and local streets, with some sections shut down at least temporarily.

Power outages also were reported earlier in the day, but much of the service had been stored by Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile in Phoenix, residents woke up to heavy rain that subsided to intermittent light showers by mid-day.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix forecasts mostly clear skies for the rest of the day with some clouds moving in by nightfall.

Scattered rain and snow are expected across Arizona through Saturday before another big storm hits the state on New Year’s Day, the National Weather Service said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

