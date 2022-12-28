Wendy Williams Promotes New Podcast Merch, Says She’s “Happy To Be Here”

Wendy Williams appears to be optimistic and in good spirits regarding her forthcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience .

The former daytime talk show host updated her fans on how she’s doing currently all while showing off new gear that will be available in promotion of her new podcast.

“Happy holidays!” the 58-year-old excitedly said on The Wendy Experience ‘s official Instagram account Christmas Day (Dec. 25). “‘Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m just happy to be here and to be, well- happy to be here!”

Wearing a presumed hoodie from the collection, Wendy captioned the clip: “It is the most wonderful time of the year..shop all your favorite Wendy gear. Click the link in the bio to shop now. Get yours today!”

According to Wendy’s rep Shawn Zanotti, “The gear features comfortable hoodies and caps featuring many of Wendy’s famous quotes. Shirts lined with words like ‘How You Doin’, ‘Excuse Me’ and many more classic Wendy sayings,” he told E News .

Since the ending of The Wendy Williams Show back in June, the media mogul checked into a wellness facility in October for two months where she focused on bettering her overall health.

Wendy made her first public appearance following rehabilitation at the annual Circle of Sisters event in New York in November. She spoke on finding love again , her podcast and just her journey to becoming arguably the queen of gossip in entertainment media.

“I can’t wait to fall in love,” she said while adding that she hopes for a man around her age. “Yes, all that stuff!” Watch below.

A premiere date for the podcast has yet to be announced.