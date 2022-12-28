ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Anthopoulos: Architect of the future. Is he creating a blueprint for MLB to copy?

By Midday Show W Andy Randy, Beau Johnson
 3 days ago

Alex Anthopoulos has done it again. He's traded for, and locked up another young star, adding to the core of the Atlanta Braves that are under contract for the foreseeable future.

Catcher Sean Murphy just signed a six-year, $73-million contract that will make him an Atlanta Brave until at least 2029. The Braves now have nine star players under control through 2026 at minimum, and they probably aren't done yet.

In the modern day age of Major League Baseball free agency, this is unprecedented, and seems to be a blueprint that teams will follow in to the future. Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael discuss the team AND player-friendly deals that Anthopoulos has constructed for this young Atlanta Braves team.

