Effective: 2023-01-01 06:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph will develop this morning and continue into the afternoon. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

