ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Light wintry mix & rain to start the New Year for Metro Detroit; more rain moves in this week

Welcome to 2023! We are starting off the new year with plenty of cloud cover and a light wintry mix in the forecast as we work through the morning hours this morning. This is as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the region. Once this moves off to the East, the clouds will stick around through the day, and we could see some patchy light drizzle, but the majority of the day looks to be dry.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan school safety task force says $486M should be split between mental health, school hardening

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has released its final report on what school districts need to keep students, faculty and staff safe. The report is the culmination over nearly a year’s worth of work after the shooting at Oxford High School which left four students dead and dozens other injured and traumatized. In all, the task force’s recommendation is to spend $486 million on programs split almost evenly between mental health and school hardening.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy