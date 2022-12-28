Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Light wintry mix & rain to start the New Year for Metro Detroit; more rain moves in this week
Welcome to 2023! We are starting off the new year with plenty of cloud cover and a light wintry mix in the forecast as we work through the morning hours this morning. This is as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the region. Once this moves off to the East, the clouds will stick around through the day, and we could see some patchy light drizzle, but the majority of the day looks to be dry.
We’re expecting a wet end to the year in Metro Detroit -- here’s what you need to know
DETROIT – A couple of soggy days are fast approaching to end the year, and they should give us a good dose of rain. For the rest of Thursday, clouds hang tough, with perhaps a few drips or drops from time to time in the evening. If it does happen, it’ll be few and far between, with little to no impact.
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
Charity hockey game benefits foundation honoring Oxford school shooting victim Tate Myre
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Tate Myre was a standout athlete. He wore #42 for the Oxford Wildcats football team and was also known for his strong work ethic. He was one of four students killed in the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School. His family started...
Michigan school safety task force says $486M should be split between mental health, school hardening
A bipartisan group of lawmakers has released its final report on what school districts need to keep students, faculty and staff safe. The report is the culmination over nearly a year’s worth of work after the shooting at Oxford High School which left four students dead and dozens other injured and traumatized. In all, the task force’s recommendation is to spend $486 million on programs split almost evenly between mental health and school hardening.
