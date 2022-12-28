Welcome to 2023! We are starting off the new year with plenty of cloud cover and a light wintry mix in the forecast as we work through the morning hours this morning. This is as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the region. Once this moves off to the East, the clouds will stick around through the day, and we could see some patchy light drizzle, but the majority of the day looks to be dry.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO