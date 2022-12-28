Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
WISH-TV
CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
WISH-TV
Hearing set on NIPSCO plans for 16.5% hike in electric rates
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A public hearing next week will allow comment on a proposed electricity rate hike for NIPSCO, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says. The northern Indiana utility based in Merrillville is asking the state to approve a 16.5% increase over two years starting in 2023. Customers who pay $120 a month would see a $19 increase.
WISH-TV
Revisiting a historical central Indiana flood that ended the year 1990 in chaos
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s biggest flooding events happened more than 30 years ago, ending 1990 on a chaotic note. Most of Indiana would end up being affected by this major flood as a combination of snow melt and rainfall caused rivers and streams to excessively overflow and forced thousands of evacuations.
WISH-TV
Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday. “As of December 7, the Indiana Office of Technology blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices for all state employees supported by the IOT,” Greg Lubsen, office spokesman, said.
WISH-TV
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
WISH-TV
Tom Alvarez’s top 10 arts events in 2022
Theater critic Tom Alvarez joined us to give a top ten list of arts events in Indiana. This list of 2022 events has us excited to see what’s to come in 2023!. Something Rotten – Footlite Musicals. Violet – Actors Theatre of Indiana. Yuletide Celebration – Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: December 31, 2022 (CFB Week 18)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a special New Year’s Eve edition of All Indiana Bets!. On Saturday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down both College Football Playoff semifinal games, including player prop picks for both TCU vs. Michigan & Ohio State vs. Georgia. Plus, the...
WISH-TV
Indiana hosts guided hikes, horse rides, off-road drives on New Year’s Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone with a new year’s resolution to get outdoors more, to get more exercise, or both can walk at a state park on Sunday. All state parks and state forests are hosting guided hikes or other events for New Year’s Day. Janet Holcomb, the wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, was captured on Twitter when she joined the hike at Brown County State Park to start 2022.
Comments / 0