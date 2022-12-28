Read full article on original website
pleasantviewrealty.com
2411 N 6th Street Sheboygan WI
Welcome to this adorable Sheboygan northeast side charmer! Located on a tree-lined street in a popular location with beautifully landscaped fenced-in yard. A formal entry into an enclosed porch greets you into the home and spacious living room. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and appliances are included. A primary bedroom with a sitting area and great closet is located on the main, along with a full bath. The upper boasts two bedrooms and a huge walk-in closet off the hallway. The lower level is also finished with an awesome rec space with a bar and ¾ bath. Out back you’ll find an awesome shed with vaulted ceilings – perhaps a rec space, hobby room, or more! Alley entrance and off-street parking. Not your run-of-the-mill home, be sure to check it out in person!
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
WBAY Green Bay
Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House
West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Urban Middle School closed; asbestos found in building
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Urban Middle School in Sheboygan will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 after small amounts of asbestos were found in the building. According to the school, overnight on Dec. 26, a frozen water pipe in a third-floor science classroom burst – causing significant damage to that classroom and the classrooms on the floors beneath it. In all, six classrooms in the school sustained substantial water damage.
Door County Pulse
Door County New Year’s Day Events
Get wet, get silly and get outside to start the new year!. If your New Year’s resolution is to get outside more or to move more, start off strong with one of these four free hikes. A state-park vehicle sticker is required for all except the Crossroads hike. 9:30...
WBAY Green Bay
Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Gills Rock, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
There are always fantastic photographic opportunities in all seasons here in Door County, Wisconsin. Our peninsula extends into Lake Michigan, so water in many forms is always nearby and a constant source of potential. But of all the seasons, winter is my favorite. That does not mean it is always easy or pleasant to photograph at this time, and this image is a perfect example.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
seehafernews.com
Schroeder’s Announces Penny War to Benefit United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps
Schroeder’s Department Store in Two Rivers has announced a fundraiser to support the Vollrath Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. The local store is hosting a Penny War, where participants can stop in and drop pennies into a jar noting their favorite branch of the military.
wearegreenbay.com
Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Fond du Lac fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire engulfs garage in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Grand Chute Monday. At about 6:06 p.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 500 block of West Sunset Avenue for a fire in a garage attached to a home. The owners escaped their...
94.3 Jack FM
2 Fishermen Rescued in Sturgeon Bay After Becoming Stranded on the Ice
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
WBAY Green Bay
Children's Museum in Sheboygan needs to close down
The milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
Fox11online.com
Little Chute fire chief retires
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
WBAY Green Bay
De Pere Police are looking for church intruder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Police Department is trying to identify a woman who was involved in a trespassing incident at Our Lady of Lourdes church. If anyone has information concerning this case, please call the De Pere Police Department at 920 339 4080 ext #1279 for Detective Hanson. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.
