Welcome to this adorable Sheboygan northeast side charmer! Located on a tree-lined street in a popular location with beautifully landscaped fenced-in yard. A formal entry into an enclosed porch greets you into the home and spacious living room. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and appliances are included. A primary bedroom with a sitting area and great closet is located on the main, along with a full bath. The upper boasts two bedrooms and a huge walk-in closet off the hallway. The lower level is also finished with an awesome rec space with a bar and ¾ bath. Out back you’ll find an awesome shed with vaulted ceilings – perhaps a rec space, hobby room, or more! Alley entrance and off-street parking. Not your run-of-the-mill home, be sure to check it out in person!

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO