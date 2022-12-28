Read full article on original website
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Steelers finally doing the right thing with Matt Canada: Here’s who should replace him
The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly move on from Matt Canada after the regular season, acknowledging what fans have known since Week 1. Matt Canada’s trajectory is an incredible one. How can a man who consistently fails when in power continue to move up the coaching food chain? It’s all about who you know.
Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job
While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Cavaliers' Darius Garland sick of 'getting hacked all season'
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland had a specific complaint shortly after Thursday's 135-126 loss at the Indiana Pacers. "Just getting hacked all season," Garland said, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Nothing has changed. The physicality isn’t a factor at all. It’s the whistle not being blown at the right time when it’s a foul, an obvious foul. Some of this stuff we should be reviewing."
Bengals-Bills Kickoff Slightly Delayed On Monday Night
Fans get a little bit longer to tailgate.
Texans vs. Jaguars injury report: TE Teagan Quitoriano out
The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 17 encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Tight end Teagan Quitoriano (thigh) and center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) were ruled out for the game. Neither player practiced Friday. Running back Dare...
T.J. Watt Talks J.J. Watt's Retirement, Chances He'd Still Join Steelers
Is a Watt trio still possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
2 Insane Stats Show How Clutch Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Has Been
The Minnesota Vikings’ success this season has defied all odds. The team is 12-3 on the season, already locking up the NFC North division and having an outside shot at earning the No. 1 seed in the conference and a bye in the first round of the playoffs. There...
Two teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr
Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback.
49ers' Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans wary of 'very dangerous' Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers won't have to face quarterback Derek Carr when they travel to Allegiant Stadium this weekend to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. As a result, the 49ers are heavy favorites in the New Year's Day matchup. However, the team isn't taking their upcoming opponent lightly despite this being Stidham's first career start.
Cavaliers reportedly concerned Darius Garland could miss time due to injury
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland injured his right thumb during Thursday’s loss in Indiana and there’s concern that he could miss some time, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Garland sustained the injury when his right hand got hit by Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, who was attempting to knock...
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Commanders vs. Browns: Thursday injury report for Week 17
It was a rough day on the practice field for the Washington Commanders Thursday as seven players missed practice. The Commanders host the Cleveland Browns Sunday in a game Washington must win to keep hold of the NFC’s final playoff spot. On Wednesday’s injury report, defensive end Chase Young...
Broncos inactives: 7 players won't suit up vs. Chiefs
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), kick returner Montrell Washington, quarterback Jarett Guarantano, running back Tyler Badie and wide receiver Freddie Swain will not play today.
2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Commanders
Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns kick off the new year with a game against the Washington Commanders. It’s not a big surprise that the Commanders are fighting the Giants for third and fourth place in their division. But there is a twist few saw coming before September. Washington...
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
Giants vs. Colts Week 17 inactives: Who's in, who's out?
The New York Giants (8-6-1) and Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 17. Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a complete list:
