Yardbarker

Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job

While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Yardbarker

Cavaliers' Darius Garland sick of 'getting hacked all season'

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland had a specific complaint shortly after Thursday's 135-126 loss at the Indiana Pacers. "Just getting hacked all season," Garland said, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Nothing has changed. The physicality isn’t a factor at all. It’s the whistle not being blown at the right time when it’s a foul, an obvious foul. Some of this stuff we should be reviewing."
Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker

Two teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr

Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback.
Yardbarker

49ers' Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans wary of 'very dangerous' Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers won't have to face quarterback Derek Carr when they travel to Allegiant Stadium this weekend to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. As a result, the 49ers are heavy favorites in the New Year's Day matchup. However, the team isn't taking their upcoming opponent lightly despite this being Stidham's first career start.
Yardbarker

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News

The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: 7 players won't suit up vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), kick returner Montrell Washington, quarterback Jarett Guarantano, running back Tyler Badie and wide receiver Freddie Swain will not play today.
Yardbarker

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Commanders

Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns kick off the new year with a game against the Washington Commanders. It’s not a big surprise that the Commanders are fighting the Giants for third and fourth place in their division. But there is a twist few saw coming before September. Washington...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
