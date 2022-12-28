Real-life Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Manhattan lobby: NYPD
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A real-life Grinch stole multiple packages from under a Christmas tree in the lobby of a building in Greenwich Village earlier this month, video shows.
The man entered the building on Grove Street on Dec. 9 around 8:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police said he took several packages, hid them in a bed sheet and left the building on foot. Inside the stolen packages were clothes and other items worth around $2,600.
Police said they are looking for a man around 45 to 55 years old with a slim build.
