Real-life Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Manhattan lobby: NYPD

By Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A real-life Grinch stole multiple packages from under a Christmas tree in the lobby of a building in Greenwich Village earlier this month, video shows.

The man entered the building on Grove Street on Dec. 9 around 8:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police said he took several packages, hid them in a bed sheet and left the building on foot. Inside the stolen packages were clothes and other items worth around $2,600.

Police said they are looking for a man around 45 to 55 years old with a slim build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

