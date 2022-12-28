ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s Museum Celebrates NOON Years

DULUTH, MINN. — There were people in Duluth already celebrating New Year’s early this afternoon. The place was at the Duluth Children’s Museum where a NOON Year celebration took place. The Duluth Children’s Museum is the fifth oldest in the country, being established in 1930. At...
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks

DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
Mirage Skate Past Northern Stars in Outdoor Game at Woodland Park

DULUTH, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team would pick up win number nine on the year outdoors as they defeated Duluth 5 to 1 on Saturday. The Mirage (9-3-2) will next host Moose Lake Area on January 3rd. As for the Northern Stars, they’ll play at Hibbing/Chisholm on January 3rd....
Legionnaires Disease in Duluth Area

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of health has issued a Health Advisory for Legionnaires Disease in the Duluth area and surrounding counties. Two confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s Disease were reported in Duluth at the Woodland Gardens Apartments, a Senior, low-income apartment building. One case happened in October, the other in December.
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
Cultural Book Signing At Zenith Bookstore in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A cultural book signing took place at Zenith Bookstore Thursday, honoring a local author from Cloquet. The author, Tom Peacock is a member of the Fund du Lac Band of Lake Superior and has written around a dozen books. The work he was showcasing was, “The...
Duluth Police respond to shooting near ‘The Break Room’ bar

Around 8:50 Saturday, Duluth police responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 500th block of East 4th Street. That is next to the Duluth bar known as ‘The Break Room’ in the hospital block of the city. As of 9:30 that is all the information we...
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem

The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
Atmore Memorial Race Brings in Skiers From Coast to Coast

DULUTH, Minn. — The weather has been on the rougher side for some folks these last few weeks, but this year’s winter weather has made for preferred conditions for skiers at Spirit Mountain. Team Duluth hosted the Atmore Memorial Race for its 45th year down the Gandy Dancer...
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
Student Wins Mike Colalillo Scholarship

DULUTH, Minn. — A generous scholarship was granted to a former Duluth East student, who honored a relative who fought in the Civil War. The Mike Calalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship recognizes Calalillo, the last known surviving World War Two Medal of Honor recipient. Scholarship applicants submitted research papers...
New Year’s Night Out Happenings

Looking for a way to ring in 2023? Fox 21’s Maria Vollom has a quick rundown of events taking place in Duluth on New Year’s Eve.
