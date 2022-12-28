Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Children’s Museum Celebrates NOON Years
DULUTH, MINN. — There were people in Duluth already celebrating New Year’s early this afternoon. The place was at the Duluth Children’s Museum where a NOON Year celebration took place. The Duluth Children’s Museum is the fifth oldest in the country, being established in 1930. At...
FOX 21 Online
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
northernnewsnow.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
FOX 21 Online
Mirage Skate Past Northern Stars in Outdoor Game at Woodland Park
DULUTH, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team would pick up win number nine on the year outdoors as they defeated Duluth 5 to 1 on Saturday. The Mirage (9-3-2) will next host Moose Lake Area on January 3rd. As for the Northern Stars, they’ll play at Hibbing/Chisholm on January 3rd....
FOX 21 Online
Legionnaires Disease in Duluth Area
DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of health has issued a Health Advisory for Legionnaires Disease in the Duluth area and surrounding counties. Two confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s Disease were reported in Duluth at the Woodland Gardens Apartments, a Senior, low-income apartment building. One case happened in October, the other in December.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
FOX 21 Online
Cultural Book Signing At Zenith Bookstore in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A cultural book signing took place at Zenith Bookstore Thursday, honoring a local author from Cloquet. The author, Tom Peacock is a member of the Fund du Lac Band of Lake Superior and has written around a dozen books. The work he was showcasing was, “The...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Police respond to shooting near ‘The Break Room’ bar
Around 8:50 Saturday, Duluth police responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 500th block of East 4th Street. That is next to the Duluth bar known as ‘The Break Room’ in the hospital block of the city. As of 9:30 that is all the information we...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: “Overpopulated” One-Man Band Rings in the New Year
DULUTH, Minn. — Steve Solkela’s “Overpopulated” One-Man Band joined FOX21 on the morning show on Friday to ring in the New Year. Solkela made a surprise appearance as Santa and played a tune on the accordion. You can check out the One-Man Band at a few...
WDIO-TV
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: C-E-C Boys Claim Heritage Holiday Inn Classic Title, North Shore Falls
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team claimed the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic title on Thursday, defeating Park of Cottage Grove 5 to 2. The Lumberjacks were led by Patrick Dunaiski, who had two goals in the victory. C-E-C (6-2) will next host Mounds View on January 2nd. In other...
FOX 21 Online
Atmore Memorial Race Brings in Skiers From Coast to Coast
DULUTH, Minn. — The weather has been on the rougher side for some folks these last few weeks, but this year’s winter weather has made for preferred conditions for skiers at Spirit Mountain. Team Duluth hosted the Atmore Memorial Race for its 45th year down the Gandy Dancer...
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Endangered Animals of MN Paintings on Display at Zeitgeist
DULUTH, Minn. — Local Artist, Adam Swanson, presents a collection of the federal and state listed Endangered Animals in Minnesota. Swanson hopes to use his art to bring awareness to endangered wildlife species. Here’s a clip of his interview on the FOX21 morning show on Thursday. You can...
FOX 21 Online
Student Wins Mike Colalillo Scholarship
DULUTH, Minn. — A generous scholarship was granted to a former Duluth East student, who honored a relative who fought in the Civil War. The Mike Calalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship recognizes Calalillo, the last known surviving World War Two Medal of Honor recipient. Scholarship applicants submitted research papers...
FOX 21 Online
Young Girl Raises Money To Buy Warm Clothing Accessories For Homeless
DULUTH, Minn. — A young girl’s question to her parents about what her family could do to help the less fortunate led to her buying socks and other warm things for those in need. Last year fifth grader Stella Tenerelli decided that she could help others by baking...
northernnewsnow.com
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
FOX 21 Online
New Year’s Night Out Happenings
Looking for a way to ring in 2023? Fox 21’s Maria Vollom has a quick rundown of events taking place in Duluth on New Year’s Eve.
FOX 21 Online
UW-Superior & St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey Skate to 2-2 Tie, Saints Win Shootout
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior and St. Scholastica men’s hockey teams would settle for a 2 to 2 tie on Friday. CSS would then go on to take the contest in a shootout. Jake Bostedt would help lead the Saints with 32 saves. St. Scholastica will next host Concordia (MN)...
FOX 21 Online
Teens Get Into Fight Involving Knife In Morgan Park After Underage Drinking
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say teens who were underage drinking got into a fight in Morgan Park on Thursday evening, and one was armed with a knife. It happened at 6:30 p.m. and involved a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl. The 17-year-old girl was...
