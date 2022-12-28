Read full article on original website
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Decatur auto repair shop on New Year's Eve, according to DeKalb Police. It happened at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way shortly before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an employee of the repair shop with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died. DeKalb Police identified him as 24-year-old Daniel Gordon.
One killed, one injured in shootings in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been killed and one has been injured in a pair of shootings in southeast Atlanta. Two people were shot near 1100 Kipling St. SE and 828 McDonough Blvd. SE. Police found the person shot near Kipling Street dead at the scene. The person shot on McDonough Boulevard arrived at Grady Hospital alive, conscious and breathing.
Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
Man accused of assaulting Alabama trooper arrested in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police. Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp...
Police locate Clayton County missing man
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police confirmed to Atlanta News First that 53-year-old Alexander Matos has been located. Matos’s family members told authorities that they heard from him on Dec. 24. He drives a 1998 Kenworth Truck with a New Jersey license plate# AW654K and frequents the area of 5857 Lees Mill Road in Forest Park.
Hall County deputies looking for person of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hall County deputies are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery. A man robbed the Stop By Food Mart in the 2100 block of U.S. 129 around 9:45 p.m. Dec. 28. He punched the clerk in the head and forced him to hand over cash before running away. The robber was seen wearing a mask, a blue hoodie, light-colored blue jeans, a white undershirt, black shoes, black gloves and a silver chain.
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
