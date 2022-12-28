ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NBC Chicago

Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License

A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
WISCONSIN STATE
Syracuse.com

Best Ohio sports betting promotions & sign-up bonus offers for 2023

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s finally 2023, which means online sports betting is finally legal in the state of Ohio. That means there are also several opportunities at fantastic welcome offers to get your sports betting journey started. To make the transition as smooth as possible, we’re going to take you through the best Ohio sports betting promotions. We’ll be going through new launch bonuses from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet and BetMGM.
OHIO STATE
hollistontownnews.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Three Rhode Island counties designated as ‘medium’, two as ‘high’ in weekly CDC COVID-19 report

The Rhode Island Department of Health has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the weekly COVID-19 community levels for the state’s counties. According to the latest data, three counties in Rhode Island are now classified as “medium” risk – Bristol, Washington, and Newport – while Providence and Kent counties are classified as “high” risk. The state has seen a relatively small increase in COVID-19 activity, but it is not expected to last long. Health officials had anticipated an increase in respiratory virus activity, including COVID-19, around the holidays.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Syracuse.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: Get $200 bonus credits for launch tomorrow

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. DraftKings will introduce themselves to the Buckeye State in just a few hours with a very tempting welcome offer. All those who register today will earn a $200 bonus as a reward for early registry with this DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio bonus.
OHIO STATE
WFAE

COVID-19 hospitalization levels for NC’s oldest old exceed pre-vaccine period

During the first week of December, hospitals were once again admitting hundreds of North Carolinians for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. But while much of the media coverage has focused on pitiable small children coughing and struggling for air, it turns out many of the new admissions have really white hair: Nearly three in 10 of those being checked into hospitals were older than 80. That’s beyond the shrinking life expectancy, newly announced, for U.S. women at 79.3 years, and men at 73.5.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KSNT News

Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
NEBRASKA STATE
WMUR.com

Health experts worry about rise of COVID-19, flu after holidays

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As holiday gatherings and travel wind down, health officials in New England are once again warning about a potential uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases. While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that flu activity is minimal in New Hampshire, there has been a recent increase in hospitalizations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY

A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

