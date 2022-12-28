Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
KSAT 12
With rifles and razor wire, National Guard and state troopers are blocking migrants at the border in El Paso
EL PASO — National Guard members and state troopers formed a line on the banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and blocked dozens of migrants who had already crossed the river from surrendering to nearby Border Patrol agents. About 75 men, women and children stood on a narrow...
defensenews.com
US Army makes largest helicopter award in 40 years
UPDATE - This story has been updated to clarify how the legacy fleet will be replaced with Future Vertical Lift aircraft. WASHINGTON — Textron’s Bell has won the U.S. Army’s competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, the service’s largest helicopter procurement decision in 40 years.
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Officer injured on Jan. 6 says resigning wasn't his choice: 'They did that to me, the mob'
A US Capitol police officer injured on January 6, 2021, said Thursday that he is not leaving the force by choice, but "because they did that to me, the mob."
How Much Soldiers Were Paid During the Civil War
Almost 2.4 million soldiers fought in the Civil War – about 1.56 million for the North and probably 800,000 for the South (records for the Confederate are incomplete). Estimates of the total number who did not survive the conflict range from about 620,000 to about 752,000. Whatever the correct figure is, the Civil War is […]
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don’t Succeed at Getting In?
Navy SEALs occupy a rarefied place in both American military history and popular culture. They have a well-earned reputation for being an elite group, in terms of both their training and the assignments they’re given — and they’ve been the subject of countless films and television series. In recent years, however, some details about the SEAL program have taken on aspects of a cautionary tale, including reports of SEAL candidates dying as a result of their training.
defensenews.com
New rifle, light machine gun headed to close combat troops
The Army plans to field in 2023 a rifle and light machine combination that will replace the standard issue M4 carbine and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon for its close combat force. They’re not alone, both the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command have been included in the years-long testing...
defensenews.com
New Army light tank under construction
General Dynamics Land Systems began assembling the Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower system in November, after being selected in June to build the light tank. The first new combat vehicle to join the force in nearly four decades, the MPF system is meant to improve mobility, protection and direct-fire capabilities on the battlefield, originally reported by Army Times sister publication Defense News.
Texas governor warns of 'total chaos' on border when Title 42 ends this week
The southern border will be overwhelmed this week by the ending of a Trump-era policy known as Title 42, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned on Sunday.
defensenews.com
Could the LCS fleet be getting a new mission?
The Navy’s littoral combat ship fleet could see a new permanent mission as part of the fiscal 2023 defense bill that President Biden signed into law Friday. According to an explanatory statement accompanying the bill, Congress is tasking U.S. Southern Command with studying the feasibility of permanently assigning four to six LCSs to the combatant command.
KTVZ
Misery in El Paso: Hundreds of homeless migrants live in squalor amid deportation fears
One-year-old Brenda’s tiny feet are bare on the cold asphalt of an El Paso parking lot as the harsh reality starts to sink in for her parents. They are undocumented. They are homeless. And their daughter barely escaped death when they crossed the Rio Grande. “My daughter would have...
U.S. Building Advanced Over-The-Horizon Radar On Palau
Photo by Benjamin Lowy/Getty ImagesThe long-range radar could be critical for keeping an eye on Chinese activities and is another sign of growing U.S. vigilance in the Pacific.
How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775
We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
straightarrownews.com
Recruits with behavioral challenges allowed in US military
The U.S. military isn’t getting enough new recruits. The Army is 15,000 recruits shy of its goal for this year, and just lowered its goal for next year by another 15,000. Only about 23% of young Americans meet the requirements to join the military in the first place. Less than 10% are actually interested in signing up for service.
defensenews.com
Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award
WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
Navy Times
New in 2023: Navy to launch Senior Enlisted Marketplace
The Navy will roll out the Senior Enlisted Marketplace in 2023 — the service’s latest initiative supporting billet-based advancement to address gaps at sea. The new marketplace will launch in March, coinciding with the fiscal 2024 senior enlisted advancement cycle for promotion to E-9. The goal is for the marketplace to eventually include E-7 and E-8 advancements and detailing.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Customs Detains Chinese Products
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection has detained products made by three Chinese companies that are believed to have used North Korean forced labor in their supply chains. The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act prohibits goods manufactured by North Korean citizens unless there is clear...
Comments / 2