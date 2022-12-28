Read full article on original website
Customer shoots, kills tire shop employee he thought was stealing his car, DeKalb police say
Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
Man accused of assaulting Alabama trooper arrested in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police. Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp...
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
Police surprise Cobb 6-year-old at his police-themed birthday party
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A metro Atlanta boy celebrated his 6th birthday with a police-themed party. Cobb County officers from Precinct 5 attended the party, speaking to birthday boy Isaac and his friends about working as police and answering all of their questions. The children got to press the...
Police say multiple people, guns involved in shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured
ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is injured after a shootout involving multiple people, guns and bullets in Atlanta’s Thomasville neighborhood in southeast Atlanta Friday morning. Police are currently investigating two scenes, one on Kipling Street and another on McDonough Boulevard. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days. Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.
Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta to bring in 2023
24-year-old Georgia deputy found shot to death in crashed car
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old deputy in Fulton County, Georgia, was found shot to death in a crashed car on Thursday. In a Thursday afternoon news conference, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they are mourning the loss of the 24-year-old deputy. FCSO confirmed that he was found shot to death in an off-duty incident.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road. On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got...
Two men injured after shooting at KFC in DeKalb County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after two men were shot at KFC in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. Authorities responded to the KFC in the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located two men in their 30s with apparent gunshot wounds.
Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
2 injured in shootout at KFC in DeKalb
Two people were injured Thursday in a shootout that began inside a KFC in DeKalb County and spilled over into the parking lot, police said.
Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake
KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
Monkeys on the loose, McDonald's baby shower, controversial landmark destroyed: Unusual stories in 2022
News isn't limited to politics, weather, sports and traffic. Sometimes, a story comes along that is so unique, it captivates audiences outside of Atlanta. Those transcendent stories usually have one thing in common: it's something you've never seen or heard of before. FOX 5 Atlanta has any eye out for...
