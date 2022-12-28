ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man accused of assaulting Alabama trooper arrested in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police. Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old

ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two men injured after shooting at KFC in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after two men were shot at KFC in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. Authorities responded to the KFC in the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located two men in their 30s with apparent gunshot wounds.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
KENNESAW, GA

