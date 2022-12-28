Read full article on original website
David Feltner
3d ago
Still crack up over the name Washington Commanders. The name Sounds more like a soccer or Arena Football team. Well, when you go WOKE, what do you exspect.
2
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Patrick Mahomes’ warning to Chiefs ahead of Broncos game in Week 17
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 17 clash against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos having already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, the star quarterback knows better than to rest on his laurels despite the Broncos’ franchise turbulence this season. Speaking with reporters...
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
Skip Bayless Blasted Mike McCarthy On Twitter During Cowboys-Titans
Skip Bayless is not happy with his beloved Dallas Cowboys and their head coach, Mike McCarthy. With the Cowboys only leading the shorthanded Tennessee Titans 10-6 at halftime on Thursday Night Football, Bayless unloaded on McCarthy on Twitter. "This is where the Dallas Cowboys need a head coach they fear...
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Ron Rivera: Next two games are a 'measuring stick' for the Commanders
The Washington Commanders currently hold the NFC’s final playoff spot despite not winning a game since Nov. 27 over the Atlanta Falcons. Since that game, Washington has tied and lost to the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. Can the Commanders get back on track and earn...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Backs HC Kevin Stefanski, Talks About Main Focus in Cleveland
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson backed up head coach Kevin Stefanski in today's press conference.
Bengals-Bills Kickoff Slightly Delayed On Monday Night
Fans get a little bit longer to tailgate.
Ex-Packers Pro Bowler gets job with Alabama
A former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl safety is headed back to Alabama, where he'll assume the role of director of player development. The post Ex-Packers Pro Bowler gets job with Alabama appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
49ers' Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans wary of 'very dangerous' Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers won't have to face quarterback Derek Carr when they travel to Allegiant Stadium this weekend to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. As a result, the 49ers are heavy favorites in the New Year's Day matchup. However, the team isn't taking their upcoming opponent lightly despite this being Stidham's first career start.
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job
While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
The key for the Bengals’ receivers to win vs. the Bills’ secondary: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals’ receiving corps will have to face yet another challenging secondary under the bright lights of prime time. After playing away from home for over two weeks, the Bengals welcome the Buffalo Bills to Cincinnati for Monday Night Football. It’s the first Monday night game in Cincinnati in over two seasons. There will be multiple challenges for the Bengals on both sides of the ball.
