Larry Brown Sports

2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr

Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers

After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders QB coach Zampese excited about Carson Wentz

Not being the starter, but being asked to enter and play quarterback in the fourth quarter of an NFL game is not exactly an easy assignment. For one thing, the starter took the majority of reps all week, and when you enter in the final quarter trailing 30-14 like Carson Wentz did last week against the 49ers, everyone in the stadium knows you are passing, so, there is not much mystery for the defense.
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Brewers have earned dubious distinction

Some MLB teams are quieter than others during free agency, but the Milwaukee Brewers have been completely silent this offseason. After the Miami Marlins signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year, $17 million contract on Wednesday, the Brewers were left as the only MLB team that had not signed a single free-agent player to a major league contract this offseason.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game

So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
CLEVELAND, OH

