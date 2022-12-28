Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How did it become legal to be so pushy in the NFL?
The NFL abandoned its rule against pushing a runner after deciding it could not be officiated fairly. Now pushing the pile is part of teams' strategy.
FOX Sports
Nick is taking Bengals over Bills in the 'Game of the Year' | What's Wright?
Nick Wright has a lot riding on the outcome of the Buffalo Bills Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and so do each of the aforementioned teams. He's going with Joe Burrow, who he believes it the better quarterback for the better team, and while he's putting his money on the line, his playoff hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs could be altered by a Bengals win as well. Watch as he lays out why he's confident the Bengals will come out on top.
FOX Sports
Dolphins-Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa's absence changes the playoff picture
Just a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins seemed like they would waltz into the postseason. They even seemed like contenders to fight with the Buffalo Bills for the division — and the AFC's top seed. Now, Miami is in danger of missing the playoffs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second documented concussion of the season, and he will miss this week's game.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
Eagles list Jalen Hurts 'doubtful' vs. Saints, good idea be cautious? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Greg Jennings discuss whether the Philadelphia Eagles are making the right move listing Jalen Hurts ‘doubtful’ in Week 17 vs. the New Orleans Saints. Jennings weighs in on Jalen Hurts listed as doubtful and explains the Eagles need to be cautious with the injury because Hurts carries the offense.
VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight
Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders. The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Blough, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — The quarterback carousel continues for the Arizona Cardinals, who now turn to David Blough as their fourth option of the season. While for the Atlanta Falcons, 23-year-old Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter. Blough, who moved into a...
FOX Sports
Jags or Bucs: Which No. 4 seed will make more noise in the playoffs? | What's Wright?
The Buccaneers and Jaguars currently hold the No. 4 seed in their respective conferences despite having records below .500. Nick Wright believes the Jaguars will beat out the Chargers in the first round of the playoffs and explains if he had to pick between the two to make a championship game he would side with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Drake London's 'Opposite' Mindset Has Falcons 'Really Excited'
Atlanta Falcons rookie wideout Drake London has opened eyes with his on-field performance and physical tools, but he's impressed coach Arthur Smith with how he's wired - and only continues to prove himself each week.
FOX Sports
Chiefs face Broncos as they try to keep pace atop AFC
DENVER (4-11) at KANSAS CITY (12-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 34-28 on Dec. 11 in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost to Rams 51-14; Chiefs beat Seahawks 24-10 BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (20), SCORING (32) BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (16), PASS...
FOX Sports
Anderson leads FGCU against Jacksonville after 22-point outing
Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-3) BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Zach Anderson scored 22 points in FGCU's 84-81 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN shooting 35.0% from deep, led...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 top plays: Cowboys lead Titans on TNF
Week 17 of the NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. It's the last time we'll get to take in pro football on a Thursday until next season, and the matchup holds huge repercussions for both teams. Tennessee is fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive as a bubble team on the brink of extinction. At 7-8, the Titans are tied with four other AFC squads, and need a big win to push themselves atop the list heading into the Sunday slate.
Comments / 0