Delray Beach, FL

Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure

By Briana Nespral
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUrZq_0jwwLGOL00

After months of turmoil and controversy, the city of Delray Beach is moving forward with reopening part of Old School Square.

The reopening will be a multi-phase project that took a major step Wednesday.

Atlantic Avenue is a hub of activity in downtown Delray Beach, however, nearby Old School Square, located off Swinton Avenue, has been pretty quiet.

"They used to have festivals and concerts, big concerts," Delray Beach resident Sydney Posner said. "They used to have big things happening inside."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awX7E_0jwwLGOL00 WPTV
Delray Beach resident Sydney Posner shares what Old School Square means to the community.

Posner is excited to welcome those events back.

The square was starting to reopen Wednesday after being closed for many months.

The first phase includes the Cornell Art Museum, which hosts local artisans. Work already on display at the museum includes paintings and installations.

It is all anticipated to draw a crowd.

"It's extremely important for our city as a whole," Laura Simon, executive director of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, said. "We have a very strong arts and cultural community and to have this museum, a fine art museum, closed for such a long time has an impact on all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EW979_0jwwLGOL00 WPTV
Laura Simon explains the importance of reopening Old School Square in Delray Beach.

The square, which is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit, has been closed for more than a year.

The nonprofit that once operated the square alleges that its lease was wrongfully terminated.

The Downtown Development Authority later took over the space. Many nearby business owners said it was time for a change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAV3P_0jwwLGOL00 WPTV
Mit Amin says he expects the reopening of Old School Square will help area businesses.

Later in January, the park and pavilion will also reopen in the square, bringing more foot traffic.

"Especially in the season that's coming up, we're open for brunch and lunch, so with more traffic, more visibility," Mit Amin, the director of hospitality at Avalon restaurant, said. "The fact that it's right there, it's the best thing in the world for us."

The ongoing lawsuit is scheduled for a hearing in early 2023.

Comments / 0

 

