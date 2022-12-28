ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Mayor Jones signs universal basic income bill

 3 days ago

Mayor Tishaura Jones signed the Working Families Bill, which allocates $52 million in federal relief funds toward three areas — expanding health care access, investing in public safety, and the headlining guaranteed basic income program.

In order to qualify for the $500 dollars a month, families must have a student enrolled in the city public schools, have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, and be at or below 170% of the federal poverty level.

The universal basic income program was authored by Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard and was passed earlier in December. 440 families will receive $500 a month for 18 months. It's the first guaranteed basic income program in Missouri.

