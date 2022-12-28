ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coco Criticized For Letting Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Twerk For The Gram

By Shannon Dawson
 3 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Social media users are going in on Ice T’s wife Coco Austin for letting her seven-year-old daughter twerk on Instagram.

Over the Christmas holiday weekend, Coco took to the social media platform with a festive video of her family celebrating the yuletide season. In the short clip, Coco and T’s young daughter Chanel could be seen shaking her tailfeather as family and relatives cheered her on.

According to Coco’s post, Chanel was trying to imitate Tina Blecher from Bob’s Burgers.

“Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok, and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh… She loves to joke,” her caption added.

After the video went viral, some social media users criticized Coco for letting her daughter drop it low for the gram.

“Not postable,” wrote one person in the comment section. While another concerned user chimed in:

“I don’t find this ok, especially on social media. There’s so many sick minds out here, this child’s safety and privacy should be kept better. But, to each their own.”

A few fans rushed to Coco‘s defense.

“Clearly she’s doing the Tina, y’all, simmer down and watch some Bob’s Burger,” wrote a user named @cheekysweetie. While another fan commented:

“I normally wouldn’t agree with a little girl twerking but [Coco] can do no wrong in my eyes. I love me some [Coco]. Your daughter is a doll and I know in my heart it wasn’t made to look like she was twerking just simply dancing & busting a move. Nothing malicious about this. You are a great mom! Chanel made me chuckle shes so funny her laugh is contagious, I love it.”

Coco hasn’t responded to the backlash as of yet.

This isn’t the first time Coco Austin has been criticized over her parenting skills

During an interview with Page Six in November, Coco opened up about the criticism she often faces about her parenting skills. The model and actress said she constantly feels likes she’s “under a microscope” due to her sexy mom image.

“They’re like, on me,” Austin exclusively told Page Six while responding to recent criticism over her decision to push Chanel in a stroller during a family outing.

“Everybody’s a hypocrite I feel because they do certain weird things in their house.”

Coco continued on, noting how she is “very careful” about what she does in front of the public eye to protect her daughter.

The mother reassured fans and internet detractors that she “knows what’s right and wrong” for her daughter. She even monitors what the youngster posts online now that she’s old enough to scroll on social media.

“Chanel really likes social media right now and it’s scary just to see she’s very innocent about the world,” Austin shared. “In my eyes, there are things that I have to crank down and be like, ‘Babe, the world won’t see it the way you see it.’ We see it but can’t post it.”

She added:

“Chanel knows how to post before asking me now so I don’t know what will be posted before and I’m not worried what she might post but what other people might think of the postings.”

What do you think about the video? Do you think it was inappropriate or innocent family fun? Sound off in the comments.

Trish Nichols
1d ago

Y’all are ridiculous!!!! Stop judging this family. Pay attention to your own cause I really don’t understand how you can judge this family. Live and let live. Especially how much they have done for others and shared their life with us and didn’t ask anything ever in return.

Jacqueline Walker
1d ago

People around the world are raising their children the way they want.Ice -T would protect his daughter at any cost so think with your heart , harmless family fun every family should have fun moments.

SmackYou
3d ago

Her daughter still breastfeeding but wants to twerk 😂😂😂😂😂😂 wow no judgment here…. No judgement lol 😂

