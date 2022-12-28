ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texans’ Tunsil Aims to Be NFL’s Top-Paid Offensive Tackle

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Right now, 49ers’ Trent Williams earns the most per season out of any offensive lineman in the NFL.

Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil will make his third Pro Bowl appearance this season, and he told ESPN that he wants to be compensated accordingly by the team ahead of next season.

In fact, Tunsil wants to be the highest paid offensive tackle in the league, and he plans to renegotiate his contract in the offseason to reflect that.

“I don’t know who’s the highest right now, maybe Trent [Williams] at $23 [million], but I want to top that,” Tunsil said. “Always want to reset the market. Perfect opportunity to reset the market. Everything is lining up as far as my contract to how I’m playing. Everything lining up perfectly.”

Tunsil is in the last year of his three-year, $66 million contract. This season, the tackle’s $17.85 million salary for was converted into a $16.815 million signing bonus.

49ers’ Williams earns $23 million per season, though, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. This number comes from the six-year, $138 extension he signed in March 2021. Tunsil is hoping to surpass this salary number when renegotiating his contract with the Texans in the offseason. As of now, Tunsil is set to earn $18.5 million as his base salary next season.

The fourth year Texan has produced good numbers on the field this season, as he ranks 12th best for tackles with a 92% pass win rate. He also only allowed one sack this season, which is tied for the second fewest allowed. He ranks third fewest in the league with 12 pressures allowed this season.

