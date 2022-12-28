Mike White ready to lead Jets once again: 'You wear that badge with honor'

Mike White seems to have been given the keys to the Jets offense for the rest of the season, whether that means for just two more weeks or for what would be the team’s first playoff game in 13 years.

But while White seems to finally be off the “week to week” treatment that he was seemingly on with Zach Wilson lurking behind him, he is going to keep the same mentality he had when he never knew if he would be starting again on the following Sunday.

“I wouldn’t say the permanent part of it meant anything. Anytime you're named the starter, you wear that badge with honor,” White said. “To be able to go out and lead these guys, and just to know how hard these guys work and how important it is to them, and you get that chance to lead them. Because every quarterback is a leader. I take that with a lot of pride and seriousness and professionalism.

“That’s the coolest part about it for me…it’s just the opportunity itself.”

White was staking his claim as the consistent starter before a ribs injury knocked him out of the last two games, both losses, and with Wilson continuing to struggle badly, and White cleared to play, it will be White that the Jets lean on to try and clinch an improbable playoff spot, starting on Sunday against the Seahawks. He has clearly been the team’s best option this season, and these final two (or more) games could determine whether he remains an option for Gang Green (or perhaps another NFL team) next season.

But again, White won’t let himself look past this Sunday, even if the circumstances around him have changed.

“I remember when we first talked when this whole ride started, it was week to week or day to day,” White said. “I have to fall back on that…I feel like I’ve said that 15 times, but I truly believe it. I think that’s the only way to play this game. Especially in this league, it’s just a week to week basis. Things change so fast. You just have to be in the moment and be in the now and focus on that.”

