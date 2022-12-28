ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Carl Banks and Joe Benigno discuss the Giants' 'win and in' Sunday

By Joe Benigno
 3 days ago

Carl Banks usually joins Tiki & Tierney on Wednesdays, but this week, Joe Benigno is sitting in on the midday show - so Banks and Joe B. talked Giants and their playoff push, which can become a playoff berth win a win over Indianapolis on Sunday!

