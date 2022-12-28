LISTEN: Carl Banks and Joe Benigno discuss the Giants' 'win and in' Sunday

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO