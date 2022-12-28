ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Shares Picture Of Newborn Daughter Love Combs For First time

By Martin Berrios
 2 days ago

Source: Presley Ann / Getty


Diddy is sharing his newest joy with the world. He has posted the first ever photo of his newborn baby on Instagram.

As per Page Six , the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul has made the official reveal for his newest daughter Love Combs . On Tuesday, Dec. 27 he took to social media and posted a visual of his newest addition to his family. The first photo featured her sitting in her car seat and the second shows the “Hello Good Morning” rapper holding her while she sleeps on his chest. The caption read “Baby Love .”

This was not the first time Diddy has flaunted her. Last week he shared a holiday themed photo with him and all his children. Everyone was wearing striped pajamas and the Harlem, New York native sat in the middle holding Love Combs but her face was not visible. Earlier this month he announced her birth via Twitter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby’s mother. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he wrote.

Naturally the news took the internet by storm and put the spotlight on his Shorty Wop, Yung Miami. In the most recent episode of Caresha Please , G Herbo asked her how she found out about the baby . “Did you know about that baby before October?” he said. The City Girl responded saying ”Yeah, I did, I think…when you’re dealing with somebody, communication is key. It wasn’t, like, a surprise to me.” You can see them discuss Love Combs below.

Photo: Revolt Media

