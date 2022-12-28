ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Is Your Workout To Blame For Peeling Feet?

By Brie Schmidt
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rw6ws_0jwwKafi00

You might not pay much attention to your feet, but they're one of the hardest-working body parts, offering support and mobility to your entire frame. As a result, they can be susceptible to wear and tear, especially if you regularly work out. Whether you're using your feet to kick a ball, run a marathon, or stay firmly planted during a challenging yoga pose, you might notice certain foot conditions or injuries develop over time. These can include common problems such as blisters, corns, plantar fasciitis , and stone bruises, according to Healthline .

Another common foot ailment is peeling skin. Dr. Rebecca Pruthi, a podiatrist and owner of Foot Care of Manhattan, explained to Women's Health , "Peeling feet is definitely common, and there are various reasons why. [...] We're on our feet all the time and the constant pounding and walking can cause cracking and scaling of the skin."

Your exercise habits might be contributing to foot skin issues. However, you don't have to skip working out to avoid peeling feet. Here are the physical activities that could cause peeling and what to do to protect your tootsies.

Running, Yoga, And Other Workouts May Cause Peeling Feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TG3Dt_0jwwKafi00

An active lifestyle can often trigger peeling feet, where the skin sheds dead cells that have accumulated on the feet. This is particularly common when the feet are subjected to regular friction, such as from frequent walking and running, according to Healthline . Additionally, workouts that leave the feet exposed could cause peeling. Podiatrist Dr. Rebecca Pruthi told Women's Health that common culprits include "anything you're doing barefoot, or if you're sharing mats, or if you're doing hot yoga in a moist environment." Together, moisture and bare feet can lead to infections such as athlete's foot , a condition that causes scaly, peeling skin (per Mayo Clinic ).

To enjoy running, hot yoga, and other workouts, without worrying about peeling feet, it's best to keep feet covered with socks or shoes when possible. Pop on some grippy yoga socks, and wear sandals while showering at the gym . Also, be sure to rotate shoes and wash socks after each wear.

To prevent dry, rough feet from running and other exercises, keep feet moisturized and exfoliated. Treat your feet to a rich foot cream or a foot peel mask between workouts.

Read this next: 14 Causes Of Acne Flare-Ups You Might Not Know

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

Are Foot Peel Masks Beneficial?

Nowadays, some are using foot peel masks for a number of reasons. However, there are some factors to consider before you begin slathering them on your feet.
MedicineNet.com

When Should I Worry About Right Shoulder Blade Pain?

A person may occasionally experience shoulder blade pain without any evident cause. However, it could be a result of poor sleeping habits or poor posture while using a computer. Moreover, it could be caused by problems with the muscles or bones in the area. A few of the additional conditions...
Health Digest

What Is Ablation Surgery?

We have everything you need to know about ablation surgery, including what it is, how it's done, when you might need it, and what the risks and benefits are.
Women's Health

This No-Equipment Upper-Body Workout Blasts The Arms And Shoulders

When you think of strengthening your arms and shoulders, you might assume you need dumbbells, kettlebells, bands, or any other resistance equipment you can get your hands on. While those modalities are all awesome and effective, you *can* get a well-rounded, sweaty, and super-effective upper-body workout using just your body weight. Really! Here's how.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The Best Exercise Hoop - 2022

Don't just take for granted what one reviewer says. Along with our own experts, DWYM analyzes the top expert reviews of the leading products and generates a score you can actually trust. This 3-pound massaging hoop is durable and comfortable, with shock-absorbing supports along the interior. The soft ball adds...
ophthalmologytimes.com

ICYMI: Genetics of glaucoma

Janey Wiggs, MD, PhD, associate chief of Ophthalmology Clinical Research at Massachusetts Eye & Ear discusses genetics of glaucoma, providing an overview of what is known about genes and gene mutations that can cause or contribute to glaucoma. Note: This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity. David Hutton, Ophthalmology...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
99K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy