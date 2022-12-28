Is Your Workout To Blame For Peeling Feet?

You might not pay much attention to your feet, but they're one of the hardest-working body parts, offering support and mobility to your entire frame. As a result, they can be susceptible to wear and tear, especially if you regularly work out. Whether you're using your feet to kick a ball, run a marathon, or stay firmly planted during a challenging yoga pose, you might notice certain foot conditions or injuries develop over time. These can include common problems such as blisters, corns, plantar fasciitis , and stone bruises, according to Healthline .

Another common foot ailment is peeling skin. Dr. Rebecca Pruthi, a podiatrist and owner of Foot Care of Manhattan, explained to Women's Health , "Peeling feet is definitely common, and there are various reasons why. [...] We're on our feet all the time and the constant pounding and walking can cause cracking and scaling of the skin."

Your exercise habits might be contributing to foot skin issues. However, you don't have to skip working out to avoid peeling feet. Here are the physical activities that could cause peeling and what to do to protect your tootsies.

Running, Yoga, And Other Workouts May Cause Peeling Feet

An active lifestyle can often trigger peeling feet, where the skin sheds dead cells that have accumulated on the feet. This is particularly common when the feet are subjected to regular friction, such as from frequent walking and running, according to Healthline . Additionally, workouts that leave the feet exposed could cause peeling. Podiatrist Dr. Rebecca Pruthi told Women's Health that common culprits include "anything you're doing barefoot, or if you're sharing mats, or if you're doing hot yoga in a moist environment." Together, moisture and bare feet can lead to infections such as athlete's foot , a condition that causes scaly, peeling skin (per Mayo Clinic ).

To enjoy running, hot yoga, and other workouts, without worrying about peeling feet, it's best to keep feet covered with socks or shoes when possible. Pop on some grippy yoga socks, and wear sandals while showering at the gym . Also, be sure to rotate shoes and wash socks after each wear.

To prevent dry, rough feet from running and other exercises, keep feet moisturized and exfoliated. Treat your feet to a rich foot cream or a foot peel mask between workouts.

