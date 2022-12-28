Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Yes, Uniswap [UNI] was king in 2022, but at what cost?
This year, the cryptocurrency market saw a significant decrease in value, losing over $1.4 trillion. This decline was due to various issues faced by the industry, including failed projects and a lack of liquidity. The industry faced several challenges, with a number of prominent players within the ecosystem filing for...
ambcrypto.com
TRON [TRX] price drop: Could short traders see gains in 2023
TRX was in a price correction that could break below $0.05357. A break above the 50-period EMA of $0.05500 would invalidate the above bias. The TRON [TRX] network recently saw massive partnerships and development activity. Binance-pegged USD [BUSD] was the latest integration on the TRON platform, which allowed users to deposit and withdraw the stablecoin through the network.
ambcrypto.com
With Bitcoin [BTC] mirroring 2019 price plummet, will 2023 see panic-driven investors
BTC ends 2022 at the $16,500 price range. On-chain data points to a further depreciation in BTC’s value in the coming year. Despite closing the 2022 trading year within the $16,500 price range, on-chain data suggested that Bitcoin’s [BTC] price would experience a further decline in 2023. A...
ambcrypto.com
Will increasing activity on DEXes propel Ethereum towards the top
Activity on DEXes on Ethereum increased over the last few years. Moreover, the number of validators on the Ethereum network grew. According to a tweet by Delphi Digital on 29 December, the DEX activity on Ethereum [ETH] surged significantly over the past year. One reason for the same could be the mistrust in CEXes caused by the collapse of FTX.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum changed allegiance but will the proceeds of the transition reflect in 2023
The Ethereum Merge was successful, with follow-up upgrades expected in 2023. Staking withdrawals are expected to begin in the first quarter after OFAC compliance improvement. The Ethereum [ETH] mainnet transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was the primary reason the second biggest blockchain was in the spotlight in 2022. The Merge, as it was named, marked the largest mechanism change in crypto history.
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Vitalik champions calls for SOL’s bright future but is it enough
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said he believed that Solana’s future was bright. SOL continued to plummet as Solana’s founder received praises for his doggedness. The Solana [SOL] community has been subject to tantrums in recent times, as a large section of the ecosystem publicly opined that the once lively chain was now beyond redemption. Off the back of discouraging comments, Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, drummed up support for the scalable application’s blockchain.
ambcrypto.com
Could the NFT market be in pole position for a Q1 2023 revival?
Crypto Punk NFT sold for six times the amount it was bought. NFT market would need some crypto price recovery to sustain a 2023 revival. If you were of the viewpoint that the NFT market year would end in a turnaround, then you may not be too far from the truth. Despite a rally on the horizon, investors should definitely not expect an all-round recovery. However, a recent trade from a blue-chip Ethereum [ETH] collection could set things in motion.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] beats its contemporaries, thanks to dApp activity
Chainlink scored the highest in attracting developers to build on its network in the past six months. LINK might continue its free fall, regardless of its increased staking activity. Decentralized oracle network Chainlink [LINK] topped the list of applications in terms of Decentralized Applications (dApps) development over the last 180...
ambcrypto.com
BCH’s closing price of 2022 had this BTC connection, will 2023 be any different?
However, BCH witnessed a growth in coin distribution. Bitcoin Cash [BCH], was trading at $97.74 as of 31 December and closed 2022 at a two-year trading low, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Also impacted by the severe decline in the cryptocurrency market during the year, BCH’s value dropped by 77%.
ambcrypto.com
SOL bulls try to conquer $10.15 but bearish momentum could take over. Here’s why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Solana’s drop below $9.6 could trigger a state of panic in the market. Solana’s Open Interest too flashed bearish signs. Bitcoin [BTC] dipped below the $16.6k...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s demand among ETH whales soars, will it help traders in 2023?
SHIB whales continue to accumulate but retail participation is low. Investors are not in a celebratory mood yet. Shiba Inu [SHIB] was one of the superstars of the crypto world in 2021 after achieving robust growth. Fast forward to the present and it is now drawn down by slightly over 90% from its historic ATH.
ambcrypto.com
VeChain: Can VeSea’s achievement help VET on its price front?
VeChain’s RSI and stochastic were in oversold positions. The network recently achieved a milestone in its NFT ecosystem. A major bull signal was revealed recently by CryptoQuant. The analytics firm hinted at a trend reversal that can be expected for VeChain [VET]. Indeed, the token did not perform up...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is there reason for ALGO traders to be happy?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Over the past two weeks, Algorand’s chart has been stabilizing, but the persistent lateral trading has driven the bulls out of the market.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will 2023 see BNB find its bottom?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that was created by Binance, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB was initially created as a utility token to be used on the Binance platform, but over the years it has become a popular investment asset in its own right.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin developer puts PoS switch rumors to an abrupt end – Here’s how
Dogecoin denied processing a shift to Proof-of-Stake after allegations that a transition would wreck miners. In the last 365 days, holders have had little to cheer about. Contrary to rumors flying around the crypto space, Dogecoin [DOGE] has no plans to switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The tittle-tattle has been rife for a while, especially as Ethereum’s [ETH] founder, Vitalik Buterin, openly declared support for the meme’s foundation in September 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Taking a look at Bitcoin’s historic low volatility periods to find what 2023 holds
Volatility, or the lack of it, can serve as a tool for analyzing market trends. The downtrend of Bitcoin is mostly done, but one more leg downward could be painful. Bitcoin [BTC] investors have faced some difficult times throughout 2022. Investors and traders who witnessed the Celsius, Terra, and FTX crises (among so many other events) have seen history unfold before their eyes.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon’s [MATIC] short-term prediction for noise traders, and market timers
MATIC was in a bearish market structure. It could break below $0.7652. A break above $0.7781 would invalidate the above forecast. Since 28 December, Polygon [MATIC] has experienced several price rejections at $0.7652. In addition, Bitcoin’s [BTC] recent sideways market structure has also prevented the altcoin market from moving higher.
ambcrypto.com
Going long on AVAX? Here is the “but” to this possible trend reversal
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A trend reversal could be possible if support at $10.86 holds. AVAX bulls could target immediate resistance at $11.39. Avalanche [AVAX] fell over 25% from a high of...
ambcrypto.com
Polygon overtakes Solana in terms of marketcap, but here’s an issue
Polygon outgrew Solana in terms of market cap. It witnessed growth in the NFT sector; however, prices continued to decline. According to a 29 December tweet by economist Alex Kruger, recent developments boosted Solana [SOL], doubling its marketcap to twice that of Polygon [MATIC]. One reason for the growing interest in Polygon could be its emerging NFT market.
ambcrypto.com
BNB Chain closes 2022 as the 2nd most preferred blockchain for DeFi projects
BNB Chain has the second largest TVL after Ethereum. 12% of the tokens on BNB Chain are scam tokens. A hardfork upgrade is expected in 2023, which will integrate the staking economy onto Beacon Chain. With a total value locked (TVL) of $4.05 billion, BNB Chain has been ranked as...
Comments / 0