Kalamazoo County, MI

MLive

New public safety chief has spent 27 years with Kalamazoo department, graduated from WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI – To say Kalamazoo’s new public safety chief is familiar with the community and the department would be an understatement. David Boysen, the incoming Kalamazoo Public Safety chief, has been with the Kalamazoo department for more than 27 years. Prior to that, he attended Western Michigan University, graduating from the Kalamazoo school with his bachelor’s degree in 1995, the same year he started with KDPS.
MLive

Fired Kalamazoo school administrator ‘strongly disagrees’ with board’s decision

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Schools administrator fired by the board of education said he strongly disagrees with the decision and is considering his next steps. Jim English spent 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools before he was terminated following a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 28. English’s firing by the board came 16 days after Rita Raichoudhuri abruptly resigned as the school district’s superintendent.
Fox17

Authorities investigate homicide in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are currently on the scene near Burdick Street and Heilman Court Friday night. Officers tell FOX 17 a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man died. This story is developing and will...
WWMTCw

City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
wkzo.com

One dead after shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 29-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead after a shooting Friday night. Police also have not released any details on the circumstances of the shooting, or whether they have identified any suspects. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened at a property...
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
WWMTCw

Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
