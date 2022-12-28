Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WSFA
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting. Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery. According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of...
WSFA
2 injured, 1 critically, in Montgomery crash involving 4 vehicles
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left two people hurt on New Year’s Eve. According to police, units responded to the scene in the 200 block of Eastern Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said one driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while another...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning. According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a...
WSFA
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Union Springs
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police have charged a man with the shooting death of Sidney Freeman on Christmas Eve. According to police, Jarquavious Ahmad Smith, 18, of Union Springs, has been charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied residence and shooting into an occupied vehicle. According...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Woman Killed in Wreck
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash. Police say 47-year-old Samantha Edwards crashed her car in the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened at about 8AM today. Police have not released any other information.
Morning crash in Montgomery leaves 47-year-old woman dead
A woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Samantha Edwards. She was 47 and lived in Montgomery. The wreck happened about 8 a.m. in the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road. Edwards was pronounced dead at the...
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
alabamanews.net
Person Shot and Killed on Carmichael Road in Montgomery; Police Charge Suspect
Montgomery police say they’re investigating a homicide that happened on Carmichael Road Friday night and have charged a suspect. Police say 43-year-old Danyell Brown of Montgomery was pronounced dead in the 410 block of Carmichael Road at about 8:30PM. That location is inside the bypass, near Woods Crossing and Central Parkway.
WALA-TV FOX10
First responders on scene of ‘industrial’ accident at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Few confirmed details are immediately available, but Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said there was an “unknown industrial-related accident.” She said she had no confirmation of injuries.
WSFA
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for the death of Deanthony Vickers. Vickers, a...
WSFA
14-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a teenager was fatally shot this week. Capt. Jarrett Williams said the victim was shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. The victim, later identified by police as Deanthony Vickers, 14, of Montgomery, died from his injuries on Wednesday.
Alabama 14-year-old dies from gunshot wounds
A 14-year-old Alabama boy died Wednesday after being shot on Monday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Monday in Montgomery. The victim was hospitalized and succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead on Wednesday. The boy was identified as Deanthony Vickers, 14, of Montgomery. He...
Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve
An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
WSFA
‘DJ was truly a gift from God’: Father of slain Montgomery teen speaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated after the loss of a Montgomery teen. “I feel like a piece of my heart been ripped out my chest,” said Deanthony Vickers Sr., the victim’s father. Deanthony “DJ” Vickers Jr., 14, was shot Monday on the...
WSFA
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin is shedding light on what he calls an “odd case” that happened early Tuesday. That case involved three 19-year-olds. One of them, Emanuel Antwone Lucas, was killed, while his girlfriend and a mutual friend were booked into jail on different charges.
alabamanews.net
Life of Autauga Co. Sheriff Joe Sedinger Remembered at Funeral
The son of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger spoke to Alabama News Network as people in the community and law enforcement officers from across the state came to Prattville for the sheriff’s funeral on Friday. “He’s touched everybody in one way or another,” Joey Sedinger said. “He’s touched everybody....
wbrc.com
Person responsible for Clanton city park vandalism comes forward
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A person shown doing donuts in a Clanton city park has come forward about the damage done to the grass. “The subject in the video has made contact with us and will be coming by to fix the grass,” the Clanton Police Department said in a post on Facebook.
Troy Messenger
Lashley retires from TPD after 26 years of service
Friday, Dec. 30, marked the retirement of longtime Troy Police Department Dispatcher and Records Clerk Jo Lashley after 26 years of service in the department. Lashley grew up all over the Southeast, the daughter of an Air Force officer. She attended elementary school in Atlanta, Ga., and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1971 before attending Gene Prater Beauty College in Texas. She also graduated from Seminole County Community College in Florida in emergency dispatching in 1986.
American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport
An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0