STAR Center temporarily closes to the public as more than 50 cold-stunned sea turtles are rescued in two days

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
islandfreepress.org
202 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued over the Christmas holiday
The recent cold spell over the holidays gave many islanders a great excuse to stay at home with their family and friends, but Hatteras Island’s N.E.S.T. (Network for Endangered Sea Turtles) volunteers were out in the elements all weekend long. That’s because with the plummeting temperatures, a staggering number...
obxtoday.com
Coming soon to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse…
Do the Outer Banks hold a special place in your heart?. If you’re like me, you have many memories of beach days and incredible sunsets with friends and family – particularly at Cape Hatteras National Seashore which protects 70 miles of shorelinestarting in south Nags Head and going all the way to the end of Ocracoke Island.
OBX residents invited to public meeting regarding beach erosion in Rodanthe
RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County officials are set to host a public meeting to provide information for Rodanthe residents and property owners regarding concerns with the issue of erosion that has affected the Hatteras Island community. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building (23646 […]
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Launches new online Recreation Map and Community Map
The Dare County Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Department has announced that its Community Map which is located on the Dare County website, www.DareNC.gov, has now been divided into two new maps: a revamped Community Map as well as a newly created Recreation Map. Recreation Map. The brand-new Recreation Map—which can...
outerbanksvoice.com
Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
police1.com
Photo of the Week: The end of night watch
This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
Police search for suspects in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
outerbanksvoice.com
Serious staffing shortages plague Juvenile Justice
Dare County law enforcement officials discuss the impact. Understaffed and hampered by what many see as an inadequate compensation scale, the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) in the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) is struggling to meet its staffing requirements. Dare County, for example, has lost all three of its Juvenile Court Counselors in the past year.
outerbanksvoice.com
Wanchese man arrested on multiple drug charges
(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On Dec. 28, at approximately 10:58 p.m., Deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head, NC. While conducting the stop, a Nags Head K-9 unit arrived to assist. The K-9 was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
White Steven C from 40266 Moore Way/014808012—Lot 12 Kinnakeet Shores/$592,850/Improved Residential. Smith Powell Andrew from Decker James C/013602000—Lot 59 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$565,000/Improved Residential. Rawson Dominic H rom Gray Richard Scott/013826000—Lt 198 Part 199 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$655,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bise Michael M from Williams Jarvis L/017274000—Lot...
Comments / 0