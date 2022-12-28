ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Democrat joins race for Gainesville District seat

A local mental health worker will seek to give Democrats the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for the first time in more than 30 years. Kerensa Sumers is running for the recently vacated seat in the Feb. 21 special election. The seat was vacated...
Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
Rapp PS Committee recommends BOS shutting off financial support and VSP forensic audit of Co. 4

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have a week to decide the fate of the Flint Hill VolunteerFire Department. Back at its December regular meeting the supervisors unanimously assigned the county’s Public Safety Committee – consisting of BOS Members Debbie Donehey (Wakefield) and Ronald L. Frazier (Jackson), Sheriff Connie S. Compton, county Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr., Fire and Rescue Association President Sean Knick, Emergency Services/Management Coordinator Sean Polster, and citizen Representative Jackie Estes – to "review and consider the current performance of Company 4 and report back recommendations to the supervisors at its January 4, 2023 meeting. MadRapp VIDEO: Rapp Public Safety Committee Meeting regarding FHVFD. Donehey, who lives and works...
InsideNoVa's top 10 most viewed headlines of 2022

As we bid farewell to another year, let’s take a look back at the most-read local stories on our website in 2022. Here are the top 10:. The lead: A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 reopened tonight around 8:30 p.m., 36 hours after thousands of motorists were stranded, some for more than 24 hours, due to Monday's snowstorm.
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
Henry County woman sentenced after Capitol riot guilty plea

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 44-year-old Jamie Ferguson of Collinsville was sentenced on Dec. 23 to 24 months on probation. 10 News previously reported that Ferguson initially faced four...
McLean residents irked by VDOT efforts on 495 NEXT project

Some McLean residents say they have been horrified in recent weeks by tree cutting near Live Oak Drive in advance of building a new interchange for the 495 NEXT Project and say the result will resemble the jumble of flyovers at Springfield’s “Mixing Bowl.”. Opponents blasted what they...
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime

The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
