WTOP
Republican field for Prince William Board of County Supervisors special election widens
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Gainesville Republicans will have a three-way nominating contest for the special election to fill the district’s vacant seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Inside Nova
Democrat joins race for Gainesville District seat
A local mental health worker will seek to give Democrats the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for the first time in more than 30 years. Kerensa Sumers is running for the recently vacated seat in the Feb. 21 special election. The seat was vacated...
Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
WJLA
Fairfax County parents call for accountability after national merit award scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A group of Fairfax County parents is demanding action after they say administrators at one of the top high schools in northern Virginia delayed informing students that they had qualified for a national award. Parents tell 7News that officials at Thomas Jefferson High School...
Rapp PS Committee recommends BOS shutting off financial support and VSP forensic audit of Co. 4
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have a week to decide the fate of the Flint Hill VolunteerFire Department. Back at its December regular meeting the supervisors unanimously assigned the county’s Public Safety Committee – consisting of BOS Members Debbie Donehey (Wakefield) and Ronald L. Frazier (Jackson), Sheriff Connie S. Compton, county Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr., Fire and Rescue Association President Sean Knick, Emergency Services/Management Coordinator Sean Polster, and citizen Representative Jackie Estes – to "review and consider the current performance of Company 4 and report back recommendations to the supervisors at its January 4, 2023 meeting. MadRapp VIDEO: Rapp Public Safety Committee Meeting regarding FHVFD. Donehey, who lives and works...
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
Inside Nova
InsideNoVa's top 10 most viewed headlines of 2022
As we bid farewell to another year, let’s take a look back at the most-read local stories on our website in 2022. Here are the top 10:. The lead: A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 reopened tonight around 8:30 p.m., 36 hours after thousands of motorists were stranded, some for more than 24 hours, due to Monday's snowstorm.
NBC Washington
New Year, New Laws: Here's What Will Change in DC, Maryland and Virginia Jan. 1, 2023
With the new year comes new laws that could affect your money, healthcare and more. Read on to see what new laws will go into effect in D.C., Virginia and Maryland on Jan. 1, 2023. New Laws in Washington, DC. Minimum wage: Minimum wage in the District will increase to...
fox5dc.com
Parents want Thomas Jefferson High School leaders fired over awards controversy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Parents rallied outside Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters Friday afternoon, calling for leaders at one of the nation's top-ranked high schools to be fired. A mother of a student at Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, Shawna Yashar, claims that for years, students haven't...
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
WSET
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
fox5dc.com
Arrest of foreign most wanted criminal in Manassas sparks immigration policy conversation
One of the most wanted people in El Salvador was arrested in Prince William County earlier this month, sparking a greater discussion about the relationship between local authorities and ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the details.
ICE announces arrest of 'one of El Salvador's top 100 most wanted' in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday the arrest of a man they say is one of El Salvador's most wanted criminals. The arrest, which was carried out by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), was made in Virginia during a targeted operation. Herberth Bonilla-Garcia,...
WUSA
Whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, Virginia
They drove a rental car from Dallas to northern Virginia after Southwest canceled their flight. A TV reporter's text reunited them with their luggage.
WSLS
Henry County woman sentenced after Capitol riot guilty plea
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 44-year-old Jamie Ferguson of Collinsville was sentenced on Dec. 23 to 24 months on probation. 10 News previously reported that Ferguson initially faced four...
Inside Nova
McLean residents irked by VDOT efforts on 495 NEXT project
Some McLean residents say they have been horrified in recent weeks by tree cutting near Live Oak Drive in advance of building a new interchange for the 495 NEXT Project and say the result will resemble the jumble of flyovers at Springfield’s “Mixing Bowl.”. Opponents blasted what they...
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime
The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
