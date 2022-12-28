Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Morning house fire at Vasper
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The call of a house fire came in to Central Dispatch at 4:27 Friday morning. The caller told operators that she was getting everyone out of the home, according to the report from dispatch. Units from Ridgewood Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched. Deputies with the...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
KFD: Car catches fire after crashing into West Knoxville home, no injuries reported
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received calls about a car that drove into a house in West Knoxville Thursday afternoon. They said that the car caused minor damage to the home at first. However, they said while the Knoxville Police Department was making a report about the crash, the car caught fire. The flames then spread into the house, according to a release from KFD.
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
1450wlaf.com
Gravel truck overturns, slows down traffic at Cherry Bottom
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a truck that’s spilled most of its load of gravel on Highway 116. Expect a few minutes delay. The truck is on the Lake City/Rocky Top side of the underpass. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/29/2022-4:20PM)
THP: One dead, one injured after crash near Goose Creek Road in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person died and another was injured after a crash on State Route 25/70 in Jefferson County on Dec. 23, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Around 11:14 a.m., a tanker truck was driving west on State Route 25/70 near Goose Creek...
wvlt.tv
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
Victims of Crossville house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
WKRN
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
Knoxville nonprofit recovery facility damaged in fire
The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a fire at a local nonprofit early Wednesday morning.
wvlt.tv
Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA
Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year's Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
waewradio.com
New Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon/Crosswalk To Go Live On Miller Ave. In Crossville
The City of Crossville expects to go live with a new pedestrian hybrid beacon on Miller Avenue at Martin Elementary next week. The beacon is designed to help pedestrians safely cross roadways at midblock crossings. Motorists should visit any Peg Broadcasting web site or FaceBook page for instructions on use and how to approach the non-intersection crosswalk. The lights are currently in flash mode but are expected to become fully operational some time next week.
TEMA: Seven people dead across TN due to arctic blast that swept through state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said there were "seven weather-related fatalities" across the state as an arctic blast swept through the state and brought temperatures dangerously low. The arctic blast brought temperatures down to the single digits late Thursday night and into Friday morning, with winds...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
Burst pipe at Knoxville nonprofit's kitchen destroys flooring, lighting, ceiling and equipment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thrive said in around a month, they will start serving meals for students as part of their after-school programs. However, a burst pipe in their kitchen is jeopardizing those plans. They said that after temperatures fell dangerously low during an arctic blast, they discovered a burst...
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
wvlt.tv
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant on Friday was stopped by employees inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators were on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where the owner and an employee...
