Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue.Man accused of ramming Randolph County deputy’s vehicle during pursuit, running away from scene faces multiple charges
A tractor-trailer driven by a 26-year-old Windsor man was going east on 27th Street and didn’t stop for a steady red light and hit a moped.
The man on the moped, Michael Curtis Werts, 41, of Winston-Salem, was taken to a hospital. He died on Dec. 25.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook.
