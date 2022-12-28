LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After fighting back from a 13-point deficit in the first half, the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball not only tied the game but held a two-point advantage with 3.3 seconds to play in the game following a pair of free throws by Seygan Robins. The team’s jubilation was short-lived however as a buzzer-beating three-point heave by Tia Harvey lifted Little Rock to a 45-44 victory in its Ohio Valley Conference debut.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO