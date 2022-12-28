Read full article on original website
Sue Ann Jorrey
Sue Ann Jorrey, 81, of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at her residence. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. Sue Ann loved crocheting, cooking, and working puzzles. She was a member of Bethany Church of Christ. Sue Ann was born Sunday,...
KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen
Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
Jarrod Bailey
Mr. Jarrod Bailey, 46, of Martin passed away Thursday morning at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services for Mr. Bailey will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Martin Church of Christ. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dresden Church Cornerstone Items To Be Displayed
Union City, Tenn.–Now the public can see what was discovered in the cornerstone of the Dresden First United Methodist Church when a temporary exhibit opens at Discovery Park of America in late January. Dresden First United Methodist Church discovered a copper cornerstone box during the January demolition of their...
Cody Nance’s Bull Riding Classic Moves To Martin
Martin, Tenn.–For the first time ever, this year’s Cooper Tires Bull Riding Classic will be held in Martin. Organizers Cody and Korie Nance said the annual bull riding event is normally held at Oman Arena in Jackson in Jackson, but due to circumstances beyond their control, it could not be held there this year.
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
Buzzer Beater By Little Rock Hands UT Martin Women’s Basketball Conference Opening Loss
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After fighting back from a 13-point deficit in the first half, the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball not only tied the game but held a two-point advantage with 3.3 seconds to play in the game following a pair of free throws by Seygan Robins. The team’s jubilation was short-lived however as a buzzer-beating three-point heave by Tia Harvey lifted Little Rock to a 45-44 victory in its Ohio Valley Conference debut.
Water Line Fixed, Wildlife Refuge Reopens Today
Springville, Tenn.–Barron Crawford of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge said the waterline at the refuge visitor center has been fixed earlier than expected. Staff has been working diligently at clean up and the refuge visitor center will reopen today and Friday with regular hours of 8-4 p.m. It will be closed again for the federal holiday on Monday, January 2.
Boil Water Advisory Still In Effect In Camden
Camden, Tenn.–Camden Water District customers remain under a precautionary boil water advisory today. Camden Water Department Superintendent John Beasley said, “We are slowly raising tank levels and monitoring system pressure. Our water treatment plant continues to pump to meet high demands, and we suspect customer leaks are causing most of the increased demand.”
City Of Paris New Year’s Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd and will reopen at 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 3rd. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd. Monday Sanitation routes will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Landfill will be CLOSED Monday,...
