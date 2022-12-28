ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee, What Is The Plan?

As we embark on a new legislative session, there have already been stern indications that things will be difficult for Milwaukee—city and county—in the next state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stated that he believes the city and county must do more before the idea of a sales tax would be entertained. This was precisely the answer I expected from Representative Vos, and precisely the level of indifference that has gotten us to this point.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Inaugural Kids Gala celebrates Evers' second term in office

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers held an Inaugural Kids Gala in Milwaukee and Madison to celebrate his upcoming second term in office. Chris Walton took his niece, Charm, to the Kids Gala at Fiserv Forum. “We are going to get face painting in a bit,” Walton said. “She...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
APPLETON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents

WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee prepares for safe, healthy start to New Year

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is preparing for a safe and healthy start to the New Year. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is deploying additional resources into the community on Dec. 31, according to a statement. MPD recommends people to be aware of their surroundings, avoid leaving valuable belongings in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Some Southwest passengers get luggage back after waiting nearly a week

MILWAUKEE — While Southwest flights are back on schedule, some passengers from earlier flights at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are still trying to get their bags back. Vinny Wisniewski of New Berlin waited for his and his wife’s bag at the Southwest baggage claim. “We’ve been here for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire caused by mechanical issue

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited by a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Southwest Airlines promises to get back on track after days of cancellations

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Following a tumultuous week of flight cancellations, Southwest Airlines appeared to resume normal operations Friday, Dec. 30, including at General Mitchell International Airport. "We kept monitoring Southwest Airlines day and night," Cynthia Snell of Fort Myers, Florida told CBS 58. "Just checking to see if our...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

House without heat or water now has flooding

MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
MILWAUKEE, WI

