myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
mymoinfo.com
Property damage and stealing case in Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Office is looking for a suspect that was stealing from a home near Hillsboro and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the home and property while trying to escape. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident took place on December 23rd in the 4400 block of Highway A.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in motorcycle crash in St. Louis County
Pamela L. Townsend, 46, of Arnold was seriously injured Thursday evening, Dec. 29, in a motorcycle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. 50 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:45 p.m. Townsend was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson XL883N north on the interstate and lost control,...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman, man hurt in ATV crash near Cedar Hill
Two Hillsboro residents were injured Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, in an ATV accident on Hwy. BB north of 3 B Road just southeast of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:24 p.m., Alyssa M. Block, 22, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on the...
myleaderpaper.com
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
mymoinfo.com
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
kfmo.com
Lesterville Man Charged
(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
myleaderpaper.com
Will Missouri voters get a prez primary or return again to the Stone Age?
I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat. – Will Rogers. The recent announcement that the Democratic Party finally was yanking the first-in-the-nation punch bowl away from the Iowa presidential caucus and giving it to South Carolina for 2024 seemed to challenge Will Rogers’ wisdom.
mymoinfo.com
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
kfmo.com
BREAKING NEWS!!! Kidnapping Suspect Being Sought
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) BREAKING NEWS!!! Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Officials are asking for your help in locating Danny Wesley Brown, a white male, age of 60. He has white hair and brown eyes, is 6’04” and weighs 245 pounds. His last know address is in Perry County, Missouri. Sheriff's officials say Brown was involved in an incident in Ste. Genevieve County Thursday night. Details of the incident aren't being released yet Brown is facing felony charges of two counts of assault in the 1st degree, two counts of armed criminal action, kidnapping inflicting injury terrorizing in the 1st Degree, burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was last known to be traveling in the St. Louis County area. Brown also has family in the Alton, Illinois area. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Danny Wesley Brown you are urged to contact the appropriate law enforcement jurisdiction or call Ste. Genevieve County Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215. A warrant has been issued for Brown.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested after dancing in street, allegedly damaging officer’s equipment
An Arnold Police officer used a stun gun twice while trying to subdue a 44-year-old Arnold man outside the Circle K gas station, 504 Jeffco Blvd. The man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly was dancing in the traffic lanes of two nearby streets, police reported.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
myleaderpaper.com
County changes color on CDC COVID-19 warning system
Jefferson County has returned to the yellow, or medium, level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) three-color COVID-19 warning system. Last week the county was moved to orange, or high, level after spending 19 weeks at the medium level. During the week of Dec. 18-24, the Health...
