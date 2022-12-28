(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) BREAKING NEWS!!! Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Officials are asking for your help in locating Danny Wesley Brown, a white male, age of 60. He has white hair and brown eyes, is 6’04” and weighs 245 pounds. His last know address is in Perry County, Missouri. Sheriff's officials say Brown was involved in an incident in Ste. Genevieve County Thursday night. Details of the incident aren't being released yet Brown is facing felony charges of two counts of assault in the 1st degree, two counts of armed criminal action, kidnapping inflicting injury terrorizing in the 1st Degree, burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was last known to be traveling in the St. Louis County area. Brown also has family in the Alton, Illinois area. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Danny Wesley Brown you are urged to contact the appropriate law enforcement jurisdiction or call Ste. Genevieve County Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215. A warrant has been issued for Brown.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO