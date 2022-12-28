ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Trulieve Cannabis will pay $14K in settlement agreement

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cannabis company is under scrutiny after the death of a worker at its western Mass cultivation facility. They will now pay more that $14,000 as part of a settlement agreement. Lorna Mcmurrey died at the beginning of this year after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against MGM Springfield reopened

Weeks after the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) dismissed a former MGM Springfield employee Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against the casino, citing a failure to provide sufficient evidence of discrimination, MCAD officials reversed their stance and reopened the case. In an order issued Wednesday, MCAD Investigating Commissioner Monserrate Rodríguez...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality

Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after a space heater fire has claimed the life of a resident. On Thursday, Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that last week’s fatal fire in Brimfield started accidentally due to the space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal

WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
WORCESTER, MA
trumbulltimes.com

14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November

MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
MassLive.com

Springfield New Year’s fire displaces 8 residents

SPRINGFIELD – Eight people were displaced after a fire badly damaged their home in the Forest Park section of the city on New Year’s Day. The fire was reported shortly after midnight in a 2½ story, multi-family home at 70-72 West Alvord St., Springfield Fire Department officials said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy