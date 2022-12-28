Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Trulieve Cannabis will pay $14K in settlement agreement
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cannabis company is under scrutiny after the death of a worker at its western Mass cultivation facility. They will now pay more that $14,000 as part of a settlement agreement. Lorna Mcmurrey died at the beginning of this year after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging...
Healey administration should make new courthouse a priority for Springfield, Hampden County (Editorial)
During Maura Healey’s successful campaign for governor, she said if studies and the facts showed Hampden County needs a new courthouse in Springfield, there will be a new courthouse. It’s difficult to imagine any more proof is needed. Yet as weeks, months and, now, years have passed, sporadic talk...
Connecticut pot shops open, Massachusetts businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
City of Springfield to start compliance checks on businesses that sell alcohol in 2023
The Springfield Police Department announced on Thursday that starting in 2023 they'll be performing random compliance checks on businesses in the city that sell alcohol.
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against MGM Springfield reopened
Weeks after the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) dismissed a former MGM Springfield employee Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against the casino, citing a failure to provide sufficient evidence of discrimination, MCAD officials reversed their stance and reopened the case. In an order issued Wednesday, MCAD Investigating Commissioner Monserrate Rodríguez...
Hampden County now at low risk for community spread of COVID-19
The community spread of Covid-19 has changed within the last few days.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after a space heater fire has claimed the life of a resident. On Thursday, Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that last week’s fatal fire in Brimfield started accidentally due to the space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
Crash in Lincoln, RI kills 22-year-old Mass. man; Driver charged with DUI
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a car crash in Rhode Island early Saturday that police say was caused by a person allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to authorities. Christopher Vincent, a 25-year-old Watertown, Massachusetts man, was taken into custody following the single-car...
Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal
WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
Worcester Fire Dept. graduates 27 recruits; roster now 411 firefighters
The Worcester Fire Department swore in 27 new firefighters to the department Friday afternoon, bringing the department to its highest number of firefighters since 2005. The 27 firefighters sworn in Friday at Worcester Technical High School bring the department to 411 firefighters. A recruit class of 31 was sworn into the department in June.
trumbulltimes.com
14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November
MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
Chicopee to start high school internship program for water and wastewater treatment departments
CHICOPEE — Concerned about the difficulty of trying to find qualified people to work in and run the water and wastewater treatment plants, city officials have decided to create their own experts. Using a program offered through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the city is planning to work with...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Nonprofit donates vehicle to recovering Springfield artist
A Springfield artist has been donated a vehicle to help him with transportation troubles.
Springfield New Year’s fire displaces 8 residents
SPRINGFIELD – Eight people were displaced after a fire badly damaged their home in the Forest Park section of the city on New Year’s Day. The fire was reported shortly after midnight in a 2½ story, multi-family home at 70-72 West Alvord St., Springfield Fire Department officials said.
West Springfield Town Council mulls overriding veto to ban commercial traffic on Larone Avenue
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Town Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting whether to overturn the mayor’s veto and institute a ban on heavy commercial vehicles on Larone Avenue. “The ban is back before the council on Jan. 3,” said Council President Edward C. Sullivan. “If two-thirds of the...
Lawmakers send Gov. Baker bill aimed at reducing traffic deaths in Mass.
State lawmakers sent Gov. Charlie Baker a revised road safety bill this week that aims to cut down the number of traffic fatalities by imposing new measures on drivers like minimum passing distances to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and those not in a vehicle from road-related injuries or death. It is...
