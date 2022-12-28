Read full article on original website
WTAP
Fort Belleville Cemetery receives funding for cemetery upkeep
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fort Belleville Cemetery will see regular upkeep now due to an endowment fund created at the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. The endowment fund was part of local woman, Mary Flinn Seligman who cared for the civil war cemetery before her passing in November of 2021.
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
WTAP
The City of Belpre: Year in Review
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The city of Belpre has seen a lot of growth in 2022. “With the gas lines and the sewer lines coming from the western part of the county and so forth is done. We got rid of the 87,000 cones along Washington Blvd. Now that is all well and good. I think we’ve got a great product there. The gas lines on the west end of town in the area of the hospital are pretty much complete. The larger water line if you will is complete. Now we’re working towards the water tank on the hill above the hospital and try to keep progress moving so we can accommodate those who want to move here. It seems like in the past couple of years we’ve been a hotspot for some of the small businesses coming to the area with Las Trancas and Wings Etc. getting ready to open here before long, the new Roseland coffee shop, Jet Lag and the Mondo group is putting in a shopping center up here,” said Mayor Lorentz.
Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
WSAZ
New senior center opens in Proctorville, largest in the county
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Seniors in the Lawrence County community are celebrating the opening of a new senior center. The Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville has been long-awaited. The project, 12 years in the making, is finally open for seniors in the community to enjoy. “When I got elected...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says they have developed a person of interest in the case of missing Wood County woman, Gretchen Fleming. He said they feel this person has information in regard to the investigation of Gretchen. 28-year-old Gretchen Fleming was last seen at the...
Times Gazette
Cyrus AAA7 director of business management
Karen Cyrus was recently named director of business management at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7). Cyrus joins the AAA7 from TYKMA, Inc. in Chillicothe and Control Micro Systems, Inc. in Winter Park, Flroda, where she was the chief financial officer managing all financial and treasury functions of the sister businesses. Other work experience includes Flour-BXWT in Piketon, where she served as the controller; The Kitchen Collection in Chillicothe, where she was the director of finance and the corporate controller; and Ohio Precious Metals, LLC, in Jackson, where she served as chief financial officer.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Piper from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Piper! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Piper is 5 years old and currently weighs 45lbs. She is German Shorthaired Pointer mix. She is very timid at first and needs a little time to warm...
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
4 emergency crews respond to pedestrian hit in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s […]
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening December 29th-January 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, December 29th. Teen 3D Printing Academy 9:00am - 1:00pm @ WVU-P WesBanco Art Display 9:00am - 10:00am...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sully’s In the Valley restaurant hosting open interview event
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will host an Open Interview Event for Sully’s In the Valley Restaurant on Monday, January 23rd. The event will take place at the restaurant’s location in Beaver from 3 to 5 p.m.
WHIZ
ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
UPDATE: Missing Roane County, West Virginia, teen found safe
UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) – West Virginia State Police confirm Brayden Ash has been found safe. ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile in Roane County. According to the WVSP, Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a […]
1 charged in Gallia County, Ohio, stabbing, victim out of hospital
UPDATE: (9:15 P.M. Dec. 29, 2022) – The Gallia County sheriff’s Office says one person has been charged in connection to an alleged stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Clay Township. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the suspect, identified as Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio has been charged with felonious assault […]
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
WHIZ
Morgan Co. Fatal Fire
The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
ridgeviewnews.com
Thursday Evening Accident at Ritchie Calhoun Line
Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a two car signal six at the Calhoun – Ritchie County line around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday evening. Ernest Tingler was traveling North on Calhoun Highway when a deer ran in front of his vehicle. When he hit the brakes for the deer another vehicle clipped the rear quarter of his truck. Ridgeview was not given the name of the other driver, but neither they or Mr. Tingler were injured.
WTAP
Names of fatal fire victims are released
MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Officials have released the names of the victims of Tuesday’s fatal fire in McConnelsville. Their names were John and Genevieve Pearson, according to Malta and McConnelsville Fire Chief John Finley. They were both 77. Finley said that the fire was ruled accidental. It took all...
